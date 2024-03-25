Dragon’s Dogma 2 pawns can “rizz” you thanks to hilarious mechanic

One Dragon’s Dogma 2 player shared their experience with their boyfriend’s pawn that left them feeling like they’re in a stereotypical “teen’s girl dreamy boy” situation.

Between jumbling all sorts of quests, getting the perfect gear and trying not to fall off a cliff, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 experience can be pretty daunting at times. Especially since the game doesn’t have any difficulty settings, essentially putting players in the same hot water.

The good news, however, is that players aren’t alone. Dragon’s Dogma 2’s pawn mechanic lets you customize and create a character that’ll lend you a helping hand throughout your journey. You can even hire additional pawns created by other players as well.

Pawns can assist you during combat, carry objects, and even translate a language for you. Basically, they can do all sorts of things to help make your journey smoother. However, in a surprising turn of events, one player has discovered that pawns, apparently, can ‘rizz’ you as well.

“Yall I got rizzed by a pawn,” the player wrote in a Reddit thread. They explained that when they were “hopping around town levitating” while waiting a few minutes to pass the game time, they accidentally “fell out of levitate” and landed in their boyfriend’s pawn’s arms.

“He caught me like a f****ing princess and said, ‘Oh! I’ve got you, master!’ and then set me down. I was so surprised I was cackling for so long. It was like a stereotypical straight teen girl’s dreamy boy situation.”

This phenomenon sparked lighthearted responses from other players, with some of them even sharing similar experiences.

One player wrote: “My character is a giant and my main pawn is a tiny mage. My dude fell off a roof and got princess saved by her. I had the exact same reaction as you did.”

Meanwhile, another user claimed they got saved by their pawn after falling from a griffon. “I was so sure I was dead,” they added.

“I screamed out loud when this happened to me!” another chimed in.

Pawns can offer you extra help in the game, and that includes catching you in their arms when you fall. That said, you’ll want to be aware of one thing that can affect them in the long run.