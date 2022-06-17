Dragon’s Dogma 2 confirmed by Capcom 10 years after original release

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been officially revealed at the recent 10 Years of Dragon’s livestream commemorating the game’s original release in 2012. The reveal itself was made by Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the original game.

Fans of Dragon’s Dogma have been waiting patiently for a follow-up title and after 10 years, Capcom has finally delivered. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was officially revealed in June 2022 with the game now in early development.

The existence of Dragon’s Dogma 2 was heavily speculated after massive leaks revealed it was in development, Itsuno and Capcom’s official confirmation at the anniversary provided a small insight into what the sequel will be all about.

“Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy”, Itsuno during the live stream.

Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.

Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:

Outside of a Dragon’s Dogma anime releasing on Netflix in 2020, barely any other content for the series has been created since the original in 2012.

An expanded version of the first game, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, was released on PC in 2016, Xbox One and PS4 in 2017 and later ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, but that’s it.

The original Dragon’s Dogma takes place in the world of Gransys, where players are tasked with defeating the dragon Grigori. As the narrative unravels, the deeper truth of the world is revealed and not everything is as black and white as it is initially presented.

Online reaction to the announcement indicates players are still invested in the series, a great example of how absence can make the heart grow fonder across the gaming community.

While Hideaki Itsuno has been hard at work during this period working on his hit series Devil May Cry, a 10-year gap between titles does seem like an extra long time.

Few other details were revealed, Itsuno did confirm that the game will run on the RE Engine. Be sure to keep up to date with all Dragon’s Dogma 2 details on our release hub.