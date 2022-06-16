Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion announced for Winter 2022

During the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration live stream, Square Enix revealed Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a remake of the original Crisis Core title on PSP.

Fans were expecting big news from Square Enix during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration stream – and the Japanese developer certainly delivered.

Alongside the reveal of Final Fantasy Remake Part 2, now officially known as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, fans got news surrounding FFVII Remake Intergrade on PC and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis.

However, Square Enix also announced that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a massive remake of the original Crisis Core on PSP, will release later this year.

Square Enix announces Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

The announcement trailer opened with the iconic shot of Zack Fair staring off against a horde of Shinra Soldiers with guns pointed at him.

Next, fans were treated to plenty of actual gameplay, which looks very true to the original Crisis Core: FFVII title.

However, it’s abundantly clear that Crisis Core Reunion is getting a massive technical overhaul, as it looks very aesthetically similar to 2020’s FFVII Remake.

Square gave some details on this new title, saying that “This new version enhances the graphics to HD and updates all of the 3D models in the game.”

Square’s work certainly shows as the new models look like a far cry from the lower resolution models and textures found on the original PSP title.

Crisis Core Reunion will also feature “full voiceovers and new music arrangements,” with the Japanese developer claiming this remake is “…going way beyond just a simple HD remaster.”

The game is also coming to a wide variety of platforms, with PS4/PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam all being listed.

While fans don’t have a concrete release date just yet, expect Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion to launch sometime in Winter 2022.