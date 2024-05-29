Dragon’s Dogma 2 reaches huge player milestone but not everyone is happy

Capcom has confirmed that Action RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 has reached an impressive 3 million players, a little over two months after its full release.

In an announcement on Twitter/X, the developer shared that they had hit the milestone and thanked fans for helping them get this far.

“Thank you to the 3 million Arisen who have embarked on adventures in Dragon’s Dogma 2! We are grateful for your continued support. – The Dragon’s Dogma 2 Team.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 undoubtedly played a major role in a spectacularly successful financial year for Capcom. In an earnings report, they detailed sales totaling 45.89 million units, largely thanks to sales of the game, alongside the perpetually popular Street Fighter 6.

That said, the future of the game is unclear. There has been no news on further major updates or DLC for any platform, and fans have begun to question the developer’s commitment to the game’s future. In particular, PC players feel as though their regular calls for bug fixes and patches are going unnoticed.

In the responses to the tweet/post confirming Dragon’s Dogma 2’s player count, many fans made their thoughts known.

“So please, can YOU continue to support the game by making it playable (performance-wise) on PC? It’s at the point now where a lot of players feel like you’ve abandoned the game. Please fix it so we can actually enjoy it.”

Another added, “Imagine how many more players it would have if you fixed performance issues on the game, which is the main aspect of why some people don’t even want to go back to the game.”

A third echoed that sentiment, “Yeah our continued support because devs aren’t supporting the game, still with the same horrible performance. Come on, you have a good game there. Just make it so the thing doesn’t hurt the eyes by trying to enjoy it.”

The developer has previously confirmed mini road maps for Dragon’s Dogma 2 that seemed to placate the player base temporarily, but nothing has been made public this time around.

