Dragon’s Dogma 2 has players divided over microtransactions ruining the game

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s release has been mired by discussions over microtransactions in the game, and while many players are critical of the monetisation of certain features, not every player is that fussed.

Upon the game’s release, Dragon’s Dogma 2 received new updates that added in a whole host of microtransactions. These ranged from relatively minor items, like harpy flares, to much more significant mechanics, like the portcrystals fast travel system.

The community’s feelings on microtransactions can be roughly divided into two camps. First, there are people who largely feel that the microtransactions did not significantly impact their experience with the game.

Many people have pointed to similar monetisation strategies in other games, as well as previous Capcom titles, arguing that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is receiving unnecessary criticism for a problem that isn’t unique to the game itself, but more of an industry-wide problem.

One player on reddit summarised this opinion, saying: “Capcom have been using these paid shortcuts for years and no one has batted an eyelid. The moment they release a game that has gathered a lot of hype, away from their usual smaller audiences, people start losing their minds.”

However, other players feel that the microtransactions represent an aggressive step forward in the monetisation of games. Systems and mechanics that were previously taken for granted, like character customisation and fast travel, are now also accessible by spending real-world money on a game that already cost 70 dollars.

All the systems that are accessible via microtransactions are still in the game for free, but many players complained that parts of them felt artificially limited to promote spending more money, particularly the portcrystals.