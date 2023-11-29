Doctor Who bundle collects adventures including Big Finish & RPGs

Pick up the Doctor Who Humble book Bundle today and expand your collection with dozens of RPGs, comics, and more.

Humble Bundle is often the place to be for TTRPG deals, and right now is no different. Right now, a Humble Book Bundle is offering a huge collection of Doctor Who books, including sourcebooks for the acclaimed Doctor Who TTRPG.

While it may not have hit the heights of popularity that D&D and other mainstream RPGs enjoy, the Doctor Who TTRPG is a phenomenal way for Whovians and Sci-Fi fans in general to dive in and tell their own stories in The Doctor’s world.

Doctor Who Humble Bundle gives Whovians all they need

Cubicle 7/BBC

The total cost of the products in the bundle is a whopping £641. But thanks to a pay-what-you-want model, all of these Doctor Who books, including the wealth of RPG manuals, can be yours while you save hundreds.

Alongside the Doctor Who RPG sourcebooks – running all the way up to the Twelfth Doctor – this humble book bundle comes with a huge array of comics, audiobooks, and more.

Now is an incredible time to be a Doctor Who fan. The 60th anniversary has brought the show’s history to the masses like never before. And now the show is set to regenerate anew, bringing back fan-favorite leads in David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before looking to the future as Ncuti Gatwa takes the reins at Christmas.

The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who has been celebrated in other gaming forms like Magic: The Gathering, and it’s only right that the Doctor Who TTRPG gets its moment too.

Take advantage of the Humble Bundle today and soon you’ll be able to tell your own stories across all of time and space while enjoying all the other amazing tales that make up the legacy of Doctor Who.

