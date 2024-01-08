Last chance to pay what you want for 31 cookbooks to spice up 2024

Humble Bundle has collated 31 different cookbooks for you to explore in 2024, including one that’s entirely dedicated to donuts.

The latest book bundle from Humble is a 31 mega pack of cookbooks that you can pay what you want for. Of course, in traditional Humble fashion, you’ll have to pay over a certain amount to access all of them, but it can be done for as little as $18 at the time of writing.

The general focus of the bundle is, as the title implies, for those wanting “Fast and Easy” options for the kitchen. There are options for cooking for two, as well as those planning on losing a bit of weight or getting healthier in 2024.

Humble’s cookbook bundle seems to be a great way to get some new ideas for dinners across 2024, freshening up your eating experience, as well as learning something new along the way.

While some of the cookbooks in question are focused on healthy living, it’s not all superfoods and greens. There’s a great Puerto Rican book with hundreds of recipes, while one that took our fancy was “The Easy Baked Donut Cookbook”.

This includes 60 different recipes for alternative donut making without the frying. However, we might not try the pizza donut.

Humble is running this bundle for just another three days, with proceeds also going to the International Medical Corps. You can even change how much money you donate to them by under the “Adjust Donation” button and choosing Custom.

You’ll also get a 25% off coupon for Humble Choice, the subscription service that delivers games and more for a monthly fee.

January’s selection includes Doom Eternal and Olli Olli World, amongst others. While no cookbooks are included, it’s a great way to boost your gaming collection with some stuff you might have missed or never intended to play.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.