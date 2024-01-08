Call of Cthulhu Humble Bundle is an unmissable horror RPG deal for 2024

Now’s your chance to get ahold of a huge variety of Call of Cthulhu RPG books for a fraction of their usual cost.

D&D has long reigned supreme as the champion of fantasy TTRPGs, though challengers like Pathfinder are growing all the time. But fantasy is far from the only option when choosing an RPG for you and your gaming group.

When it comes to horror-themed TTRPGs, Call of Cthulhu is the granddaddy of them all. With incredible atmosphere, worldbuilding, and roleplaying opportunities, this game has stood the test of time and continues to release new editions.

With so much material available for Call of Cthulhu, starting can be a daunting prospect. But a current Humble Bundle can serve as a perfect starting point.

What is Call of Cthulhu?

Call of Cthulhu is a widely-acclaimed horror RPG based on Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. Players will take on the role of investigators, plumbing dark and forsaken depths and rarely coming out unscathed. Call of Cthulhu stories focus less on combat than a typical RPG, instead foregrounding investigation and cooperation against impossible odds.

What’s in the Call of Cthulhu Humble Bundle?

This bundle contains all you need to get started with Call of Cthulhu, alongside a huge array of manuals, story supplements, decks, tips, and much more to deepen your collection and roleplaying experience. The full contents of the Humble Bundle are listed below:

Call of Cthulhu: Investigator Handbook

Call of Cthulhu: Keeper Screen Pack

Pulp Cthulhu

Malleus Monstrorum

Dead Light and Other Dark Turns

A Cold Fire Within

Berlin The Wicked City

Down Darker Trails

Cthulhu Dark Ages 3rd Ed

Reign of Terror

Mansions of Madness Vol. 1

Petersen’s Abominations

Alone Against the Tide

Alone Against the Frost

Does Love Forgive?

Call of Cthulhu: Keeper Rulebook

Gateways to Terror

Grand Grimoire of Cthulhu Mythos Magic

Keeper Tips

Alone Against the Dark

Malleus Monstrorum Keeper Deck

Call of Cthulhu Starter Set

Doors to Darkness

Petersen Guide to Lovecraftian Horrors

Call of Cthulhu the Coloring Book

Why you need to play Call of Cthulhu

While there are many modern horror RPGs on the market, from Heart: The City Beneath to Critical Role’s Candela Obscura, you’ll struggle to find a single one that isn’t indebted to Call of Cthulhu. This game remains a titan of the genre, and RPG fans looking to step outside of the confines of fantasy will find a new, utterly engrossing home here.

