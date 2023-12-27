Much has been made about Disney acquiring the rights to Doctor Who. So what’s the deal: does Disney own the franchise now?

The BBC and Disney confirmed they were entering a Doctor Who-centric distribution partnership in October 2022.

Not only does this deal entail an unspecified contribution to the show’s production budget, but it also includes considerable marketing spend, as well. In return, Disney gets to add new Doctor Who content to its Disney+ platform globally (with two notable exceptions).

But does paying for Doctor Who grant Disney ownership over the show itself? Read on to find out!

Does Disney own Doctor Who?

No, Disney doesn’t own Doctor Who – the BBC does. The House of Mouse simply owns the streaming rights to the long-running sci-fi series everywhere outside the UK and Ireland.

These streaming rights first came into effect with the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, which aired in November-December 2023. The Doctor Who Christmas special likewise made its international debut on Disney+, weeks after the streamer seemingly spoiled its title and release date.

The Disney/BBC deal also includes Doctor Who Series 14, which will premiere in May 2024 and run for eight episodes. Showrunner Russell T Davies has even hinted that Series 14 will drop as “Season 1” – a move interpreted by longtime fans as a concession to Disney+ newcomers.

It’s currently unclear how many years the deal will last, however, it reportedly covers Doctor Who Series 15-17 (or Seasons 2-4) too. So, in short: whatever Disney picked up part of the tab for, it’s gonna screen.

What Doctor Who content isn’t included in the Disney deal?

At this point, you’re probably wondering if there’s any Doctor Who content not covered by the Disney deal. The answer is yes – and quite a lot, as it happens.

Anything paid for solely by the BBC (and by extension, the British taxpayer) won’t appear on Disney+. This includes over 800 Doctor Who episodes from the show’s classic and revival era runs, right up to the 60th anniversary specials.

Spinoffs such as Torchwood, The Sarah Jane Adventures, and Tales of the TARDIS are also off-limits, along with Doctor Who Confidential and similar behind-the-scenes shows and specials.

To watch all the above material, you’ll need access to iPlayer’s new Whoniverse portal (UK & Ireland), or another subscription or VoD service, such as BritBox (rest of the world).

