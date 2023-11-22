Is the Critical Role Candela Obscura TTRPG rulebook worth buying?

As Critical Role’s first independent addition to the TTRPG genre (sourcebooks aside), Candela Obscura marks an exciting new angle for the company, bringing fans and players alike into the historical world of the Fairelands – but should you buy it? Here’s what we thought.

Thanks to the introduction of Call of Cthulhu in 1981, the vast majority of the TTRPG world was introduced to the Eldritch Horror genre from a roleplaying standpoint. The Lovecraftian design was all about hopelessness, creating a deadly and terrifying world where your character was rather unlikely to survive.

Now, just over 40 years later, a new Eldritch Horror is on the block, focusing on bringing a small level of hope and a vast amount of variety to the Eldritch world. Candela Obscura boasts a creative, thrilling, and outright disturbing detective horror-style game, where you play as a member of the secret society, created to stop these creatures from entering your world and ending everything inside it.

So, one thing remains on the minds of many looking to delve into a brand new story or game. Is Candela Obscura worth buying? Well, here’s what we thought.

This Eldritch Horror is an absolute delight

Despite the fact that Candela Obscura actively sets itself apart from the classic TTRPG, Call of Cthulhu, it’s hard to not compare one Eldritch Horror to another. However, that comparison isn’t always a bad thing. In this case, it allows us to delve into the unimaginable abominations of the unseen and witness an example of Cthulhu-like investigation, with entirely original designs and plenty of creativity.

Ultimately, Candela Obscura isn’t better than Call of Cthulhu, nor is it worse, it’s perfectly unique, and feels almost like a partner to the age-old game. Using similar Eldritch Horrors, recognizable investigation-heavy storylines, and just the right amount of unsettling locations, Candela brings a new life to the genre.

On top of bringing Eldritch Horror a new life, there’s one key element this TTRPG manages to perfectly instigate, hope. Thanks to the often hopeless locations, the characters can stand out from their background, providing a way for players to feel like their saving the world rather than simply running from its nightmares.

Simple yet effective

Saving the world is no easy feat, and it’s worth prefacing that Candela Obscura is an investigation-heavy TTRPG. So, with that in mind, the rules are able to completely strip themselves down to the basics, making Candela one of the simplest and most effective designs we’ve seen in a fair while.

Gone are the days of 300-400 word RP-heavy players handbooks, with Candela only needing just over 200 to cover both the GM’s guide, players handbook, and overall rules, as well as a few handy investigation examples and ideas.

It’s worth noting that, there are certainly some elements in this book that feel confusing, but that’s more because it doesn’t feel natural to not have any particular monster stats, or the ability to just create your own. However, as mentioned in the book, that’s entirely intentional, and it’s all about the situation and rolls of the players.

As for rolls, Candela Obscura uses a D6 system, meaning all you need are ‘traditional’ dice with some being a different color. Or you can buy the official Candela dice if you so choose. The simplistic system, paired with a few instructions if you get confused, makes for an impressively streamlined session 0, with most of our players understanding the basic rules exceptionally quickly.

A beginner’s best friend

Darrington Press

Despite the notion that a relatively experienced group of TTRPG players understood the game and how to play quickly, one thing stood out to us instantly: how beginner-friendly Candela Obscura is.

Through simply reading the Core Rulebook, players were able to almost be hand-held into creating their first characters, with enough creativity being allowed to seep in should they so choose. Then, the GM is given tons of content to explore, with different monsters being suggested, and the book even includes case files for you to follow if you’re new to the system.

Ultimately, thanks to the simplistic dice system and focus on creativity, it’s up to the players and the GM to craft either a funny, scary, or hopeless Eldritch Horror experience within the Fairelands. The choice and freedom is up to you.

Should you buy Candela Obscura?

Deciding whether you should buy Candela Obscura is a little personal. However, if you’re interested in Horror, or if you’re brand new to the genre and are looking for something a little different from Cthulhu, then Candela Obscura is the book for you.

It’s simplistic, extremely beginner-friendly, incredibly affordable, and allows for all the creativity, freedom, and RP elements most modern TTRPGs aim to have. Whether you’re new or a veteran, this book is ideal for you. After all, you only need a few d6s, a group of willing players, and some character sheets, which are disappointingly not in the book themselves.

