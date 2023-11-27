Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa replacing Matt Smith was the obvious choice

The BBC sparked controversy recently by replacing Ncuti Gatwa with Matt Smith in Doctor Who biopic An Adventure in Space and Time. But the broadcaster didn’t just make the right choice here – it made the obvious one, too.

An Adventure in Space and Time first aired in November 2013, to coincide with Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary. Penned by Doctor Who scribe and occasional guest star Mark Gatiss, it chronicled the creation of the long-running sci-fi franchise.

Article continues after ad

A memorable moment in the film sees actor William Hartnell (David Bradley) experience a vision of the future while shooting his final scene as the First Doctor. The vision is of Matt Smith in costume as the Eleventh Doctor – then the most current version of the character.

Article continues after ad

But anyone who tuned into the BBC’s November 2023 re-broadcast of An Adventure in Space and Time missed out on Smith’s cameo. Instead, they were treated to newly shot material of incoming Doctor Who headliner, Ncuti Gatwa, kitted out as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Article continues after ad

Ncuti Gatwa replacing Matt Smith in Adventure in Space and Time was the obvious choice

Predictably, not everyone was happy about this change. “I’m a little cross at that,” one X user complained. “Ncuti hasn’t earned that place yet.” “Took a huge dump on the legacy of what was once a great show,” chimed in a second. “It’s kind of cool but poor Matty if he’s been erased!” posted a third.

Article continues after ad

Yet the Smith/Gatwa switcheroo had its proponents, too. “I loved An Adventure in Space & Time when it first aired, and updating the ending to show Ncuti is magical!” raved one fan. “Matt Smith wasn’t exactly [the] 11th Doctor there, but more like a personification of the future of the show. So it is very fitting to replace him with Ncuti,” opined another.

Article continues after ad

Looking at the two arguments, those in favor of Gatwa’s inclusion in An Adventure in Space and Time make the strongest case. At its heart, this is a scene about Doctor Who’s past and future. In 2023, Gatwa (not Smith) is that future. As more than one commentator has already pointed out, even Gatiss himself is open to updating the scene periodically. As wonderful as Smith’s cameo was, he’s not actually the focus here.

Article continues after ad

Admittedly, the criticism that swapping Smith for Gatwa hurts the Doctor Who franchise’s preservation efforts holds a bit more water. This is especially true given the Gatwa version of An Adventure in Space and Time is currently the only one available on BBC iPlayer. So yes, there’s at least some risk that an original piece of Whoniverse history could fall through the cracks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, this overlooks the fact that the Smith version is still streaming on the likes of BritBox, and is also still for sale on physical media. What’s more, the BBC’s archiving practices have improved a lot since the days of entire Doctor Who episodes going missing. In short: the “Smith Cut” will almost certainly live on.

Article continues after ad

Adding Gatwa to An Adventure in Space and Time wasn’t the BBC’s only edit

Besides, the addition of Gatwa pales in comparison to BBC’s other edits to an Adventure in Space and Time. As noted by several sources, the BBC noticeably trimmed several scenes and lines of dialogue from the 2023 version of the movie.

Article continues after ad

This material was tied to Doctor Who’s first serial, “An Unearthly Child,” which the BBC doesn’t hold exclusive rights to. The broadcaster shares these rights with Stef Anthony Coburn, son of the serial’s writer, who withdrew them partly to protest the franchise’s progressive direction.

As such, these edits also reflect the real issue underpinning the Smith/Gatwa controversy: change. In both instances, the unhappy parties don’t want the show to evolve into something they’re not comfortable with – even though Doctor Who is itself built on the idea of transformation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But a few naysayers shouldn’t convince those in charge of the franchise to take their eyes off the horizon. Doctor Who is always strongest when it’s looking ahead, not over its shoulder. And, ultimately, that’s why replacing Matt Smith with Ncuti Gatwa in An Adventure in Space and Time was the right call.

For all the latest Doctor Who content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.