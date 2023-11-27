MTG Doctor Who deck bundle hits historic low during Cyber Monday

Be sure to pick up this Doctor Who MTG bundle as soon as possible, you’ll rarely find a better deal across all of time and space.

MTG has hit on great success with many of its Universes Beyond crossovers, with Tales of Middle Earth and Doctor Who chief among them.

Now, every Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Commander deck is available as part of a discounted bundle. While this bundle might normally cost you a pretty penny, the price dropped by a whopping 26% during Cyber Monday.

This MTG Doctor Who bundle has never hit such a low price point on Amazon before. If you’re looking for a gift for an MTG or Doctor Who fan in time for the holidays, get hold of this bundle now and ensure they’ll be happy when unwrapping presents.

BBC/WOTC

Several of these decks – particularly the Timey Wimey deck featuring the fan-favorite Tenth Doctor – have been difficult to find since release. Now, not only are the decks accessible, but this steep discount ensures that you can collect every single Doctor Who MTG card without stepping beyond regular rates for Commander Decks.

Each of these Doctor Who MTG Commander Decks brings to life a piece of the venerable sci-fi show’s history. Classic Doctors and Companions stand side by side with the best of the revival era, and villains from every era of the show group up to plot universal domination.

These decks aren’t just suitable as an MTG entry point for Doctor Who fans, their clever mechanical design is sure to thrill longtime TCG players too.

Niche Magic: The Gathering abilities like Suspend are given their moment in the spotlight here, as Doctor Who’s time-traveling adventures lead to all kinds of fun and unique gameplay.

Pick up these Doctor Who MTG decks and you’ll be slinging spells and casting creatures for years to come.

