Doctor Who: The Star Beast review: A solid stage-setter

Doctor Who just turned 60, and to celebrate, the BBC is dropping three, hour-long anniversary specials. The first of these specials, “The Star Beast,” arrives on November 25 and marks the full debut of once and future series frontman David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor. So, does it stack up to the Scottish star’s previous tenure in the TARDIS?

Such comparisons are perhaps inevitable, given Tennant’s earlier stint as the Doctor’s 10th incarnation is often cited as one of the franchise’s best.

What’s more, “The Star Beast” reunites him with two of his former Doctor Who collaborators, showrunner Russell T Davies and Donna Noble actor Catherine Tate, providing yet another invitation to cross-reference Tennant’s past with his present.

That’s a daunting nostalgia hurdle for any special to contend with, however, “The Star Beast” clears it – albeit not always in the most elegant fashion.

“The Starbeast” resets the board for Doctor Who

Without wading into spoiler territory, “The Star Beast” sees the Doctor and Donna thrown together again after a spaceship crash lands in London. There’s a bit more to it than that, but Davies – working from a classic Doctor Who comic strip story by Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons – intentionally keeps the plot mechanics simple. After all, the showrunner is writing for Disney+ newcomers, as well as long-time fans.

But bolted-on introductory recap aside, Davies’ goal here seems less about bringing franchise newbies up to speed and more about re-establishing the Doctor, Donna, and their dynamic. The result of this is that “The Star Beast” is a relatively low-stakes, character-oriented affair by Doctor Who standards – no bad thing, with characters (and actors) like these.

Tennant and Noble easily slip back into their old roles, and the chemistry between them is as fizzing as ever. The other Doctor Who alumni in “The Star Beast,” Jacqueline King and Karl Collins as Donna’s mother Sylvia and husband Shaun, respectively, are on good form, as well. Meanwhile, Yasmin Finney is a solid addition to the show’s ensemble as Donna and Shaun’s daughter, Rose.

Then there’s the Meep: a remarkable animatronic creation brought to life on set by Cecily Fay and voiced by the inimitable Miriam Margolyes. This adorable alien reflects Disney’s injection of cash into Doctor Who as much as anything else in “The Star Beast,” while remaining true to the franchise’s charmingly cheesy roots.

Yes, there’s still something of Doctor Who’s classic “rubber-suit monster” vibe to the Meep and all the special’s other otherworldly lifeforms, to Davies and director Rachel Talalay’s credit. Together with their cast and crew, they’ve brought a slick sheen to “The Star Beast,” but, crucially, they haven’t sacrificed any of Doctor Who’s whimsy to achieve it.

Good intentions, not-so-good execution

This isn’t to say that every aspect of the first Doctor Who anniversary special is an unqualified success.

For starters, the story – while understandably streamlined for reasons outlined earlier – feels a little thin. Admittedly, Davies makes up for this with a suitably chest-thumping conclusion that demonstrates the Welsh scribe is as accomplished at setting up and knocking down narrative pins as ever. But even so, “The Star Beast” was clearly conceived of as an appetizer, not a main course, and it shows.

It’s also worth noting that your mileage will likely vary on how well you think Davies handles the special’s more progressive plot and character beats. The showrunner tackles these elements of “The Star Beast” head-on and, frankly, not always in the most deft of ways. Indeed, the special essentially plays out as a bingo card of complaints the Whoniverse’s more conservative devotees have previously leveled at the franchise.

At the same time, there’s genuine sincerity and heart during these moments, and for every audience member who rolls their eyes at them, at least as many will no doubt cheer. As for everyone else not in either of these camps, they’ll likely appreciate what Davies is trying to do, if not always how he goes about it.

Doctor Who: The Star Beast review score: 3/5

And hey, it’s not like Davies’ occasional overreaches are enough to sink the ship (or TARDIS, as it were). “The Star Beast” is still more often than not everything we want from Doctor Who: it’s funny, exciting, earnest, inclusive, and silly.

Does it hit the same highs as Tennant’s previous run? Not quite. But “The Star Beast” certainly captures the same spirit. It also promises bigger things to come in the two remaining Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials – and that’s gotta be worth celebrating.

Doctor Who: The Star Beast debuts on BBC One (UK & Ireland) and Disney+ (everywhere else) on November 25. For the latest Doctor Who news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.