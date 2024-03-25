Avatar: The Last Airbender & Root lead excellent new tabletop RPG bundle

A Humble RPG Bundle running right now allows you to take home some of Magpie Games’ best-ever tabletop games.

Humble Bundle is near-constantly reminding players why it’s the place to be for RPG deals. A current bundle includes Avatar, Root, and many more excellent titles. For $25 or more, you can acquire the entire bundle.

With Avatar once again at the forefront of fans’ minds and conversations thanks to the Netflix adaptation, many players will no doubt be wishing they could play an RPG based on the incredible world of element bending. Thankfully, Avatar Legends is here to answer that very wish. The game is sure to draw in many RPG fans who haven’t yet had a chance to check out its fantastic version of Aang and Korra’s world.

What’s in the Magpie Games Humble RPG Bundle?

This bundle, featuring some of the best of Magpie Games’ roster, contains 30 individual RPG items. The full list of products can be found below:

Avatar Legends – Starter Set (Physical item, shipping not included)

Avatar Legends – Starter Set (Digital)

Avatar Legends – An Urgent Request

Avatar Legends – Wan Shi Tong’s Adventure Guide

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Core Book

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Clearing Map Pack

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Clearing Booklet

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Travelers & Outsiders

Root: The Roleplaying Game – Core Book

Bluebeard’s Bride – Book of Mirrors

Bluebeard’s Bride – Book of Lore

Bluebeard’s Bride – Book of Rooms

Bluebeard’s Bride – Core Book

Epyllion: A Dragon Epic

Pasion de las Pasiones

Cartel RPG

Masks: Secrets of AEGIS

Masks: Unbound

Masks: Halcyon City Herald Collection

Masks: A New Generation – Core Book

Undying

Fate Codex Anthology, Year Three

Fate Codex Anthology, Year Two

Fate Codex Anthology, Year One

The Ward: Acute Care Edition

Passing: Ashcan Edition

Crossroads Carnival

By No Means Vulgar

The Play’s The Thing

Our Last Best Hope

Why you should check out this RPG Humble Bundle

Avatar Legends is one of the most successful RPG interpretations of a popular franchise to come along in recent years. The game not only successfully translates Avatar’s vibrant world and bending styles into slick tabletop mechanics, but it successfully grasps the tone and message of the show in a way that makes it soar above the competition.

While it will no doubt be the most compelling part of the Bundle for many, Avatar Legends is far from all that’s on show here. Root the Roleplaying game adapts the award-winning board game and invites players to play a more fleshed-out, up-close role in its ‘woodland might-and-right’ world.

Root is an all-time-great board game, thanks in no small part to its world and memorable characters, and the Root RPG delivers on that with aplomb. It’s more than deserving of its time in the spotlight here, alongside other excellent and unique RPG resources like Fate Codex, Bluebeard’s Bride, and more.

