Humble Bundle squeezes 9 movie themed TTRPGs into one package

Relive your favorite movies and tell brand-new stories in their worlds with this Humble RPG Bundle, featuring nine unique TTRPGs.

TTRPGS like D&D and Call of Cthulhu have stood the test of time, but there’s no denying that their lore can be a little dense at first. As RPGs become more and more mainstream, new entry points to the hobby are appearing all the time.

That’s where these cinematic RPGs come in, recreating classic movies like Rambo alongside modern blockbusters like Pacific Rim. These movies have fans the world over, and anyone who appreciates a pulse-pounding action flick now has the chance to play the hero and explore these worlds like never before.

What’s in the Cinematic Adventure RPGs Bundle?

Evil Genius

This bundle contains nine full RPG sourcebooks for a fraction of their regular price. It’s well worth picking up the whole collection and seeing which of these RPGs appeals the most. The full list of products available in the bundle can be found below:

Universal Soldier

Rambo

Total Recall

Highlander

Pacific Rim

Kong Skull Island

The Crow

Escape from New York

Everyday Heroes Core Rulebook

Why this Humble Bundle is perfect for RPG newcomers

The books included in the bundle serve as a perfect, accessible entry point into RPGs, and are based on the rules for D&D 5e. If you already know how to play 5e, it’s a cinch to drop right into these cinematic spectacles. And if you’re a D&D newcomer, once you’ve played one of these RPGs you’ll be up to speed and ready to give the beloved fantasy RPG a try.

As well as players, these RPGs are excellent for new DMs too. While learning all of the rules and worldbuilding of D&D can be overwhelming, much less homebrewing a setting for the first time, these cinematic RPGs offer an easy in. It can be a much more comfortable experience getting to grips with running an RPG when doing so in the world of a story you already know and love.

