MTG’s nostalgic Doctor Who deck is 30% off

Magic: The Gathering’s Blast from the Past Commander deck brings together the classic characters from Doctor Who’s history and it’s 30% off.

Amazon has cut the price of the nostalgia-driven Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander deck by 30%. It’s not quite the lowest the deck has ever been, but it’s just a couple of bucks off it.

Launched in 2023, this was one of the first major Universes Beyond sets. It was followed by the recently launched Fallout and preceded by Warhammer 40K-themed decks.

Magic’s Blast from the Past deck features the first eight Doctors

The Blast from the Past deck is focused on Doctor Who’s history. The entire 100-card deck is themed around the 1963 to 1996 era before the franchise was revived for TV in 2005. While it doesn’t contain any references to the Big Finish adventures, the cards are smartly filled with references to classic adventures.

One of the best aspects is the artwork for each Doctor. It captures the tone of each one, with Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor looking quite whimsical as he offers a jelly baby. The Third Doctor is impressively realistic, much like the grounded nature of John Pertwee’s run.

Playing the deck is pretty interesting. The full deck requires you to use one of the included companions to fully unlock or even make it playable. It really fits thematically, as The Doctor always thrives when they’re not traveling alone.

Other MTG Doctor Who decks get discounted too

If you’re looking for the rest of the decks, Amazon’s next big deal is 34% on the Thirteenth and Twelfth Doctor deck, Paradox Power. You’ll also find meager discounts on the Villains and Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctor deck, Timey-Wimey.

