MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who best reprints 

MTG’s foray into the world of Doctor Who is packed with powerful cards old and new. We’ll run you through the best of the old and cover the top reprints in the set.

With Universes Beyond: Doctor Who, Magic: The Gathering has put significant work into appealing to fans of the show and regular TCG players alike. With 200 new cards in the set, there is a whole heap of Doctor Who-inspired designs to pore over and enjoy.

But what about the other 50 cards per deck? Well, thankfully, Universes Beyond: Doctor Who hasn’t packed the remainder of its deck space with filler and chaff. There are thematically resonant cards included with each pre-con, with several powerful and valuable options in each deck to boot!

These are the best reprinted cards included in each Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Pre-con deck, from removal options to Commander protection.

As Foretold

Recently getting a reprint in Wilds of Eldraine, As Foretold may not shine when initially cast, but the longer the game goes on, the more impactful it becomes. Its initial cost-reduction only applies to your cheapest cards, but pretty soon it allows you to pull off huge value plays and still have mana to spare.

Blue is a color with a wealth of options for slowing down the game’s tempo, halting your opponents’ biggest plays in the tracks, and giving you time to build up to your own. If you can keep the game running for long enough, As Foretold will allow you to cast your most impactful spells completely free of charge.

Beast Within

Green has always been one of MTG’s most reliably powerful colors, but it has often struggled in terms of targeted removal. Using Fight can be the way to go when looking to destroy your opponent’s creatures, but Beast Within offers a cheap and flexible alternative.

Destroying an opponent’s creature for a cost of 3 is a very fair trade, especially in a color as mana-rich as green. While they may get a vanilla 3/3 in the bargain, that’s very little compared to removing what could be their strongest threat on the board.

Lightning Greaves

A staple of the Commander format where protecting your Commander is often paramount. Too many decks fall apart when their Commander is subject to repeated removal, and Lightning Greaves’ protection from targeting and free equip cost will keep your key cards around for that much longer.

What’s more, Lightning Greaves’ haste-granting allows your tap effects and biggest threats to come into effect as soon as they hit the field, greatly speeding up your overall game plan. There are few Equipment cards in MTG as universally useful as Lightning Greaves, and Universes Beyond: Doctor Who’s Commander decks greatly benefit from its inclusion.

Farewell

Six mana is a reasonable price for a boardwipe, and very few come with as much choice baked in as Farewell. With options ranging from creature destruction to field-wide enchantment removal, Farewell will let you assess which card type is causing you the most problems and then utterly wipe out that problem.

Farewell’s exile effect handily gets around destruction protection, making it all the more likely to resolve exactly as you plan. When attached to one of the most well-known – and arguably infamous – scenes in Doctor Who’s revival era, Farewell is sure to be a card that will stick around in players’ memories.

Slow Land Cycle

While this is technically a small selection of cards and not a single pick, the Slow Land Cycle is an irreplaceable part of many players’ mana base. While they may seem somewhat restrictive in an opening hand, Slow Lands come in untapped more often than not, which is a rare feat for a dual-color land.

Almost a necessity for multicolor decks, the Slow Lands are sure to be snapped up by a wide variety of MTG players, even those that would otherwise have no interest in Universes Beyond: Doctor Who.

