Disney Lorcana second set announced: Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana is off to a strong start, and its recently announced second set will bring extra stories, cards, and mechanics to the new TCG on the block.

With reprints of The First Chapter set on the way, it’s safe to say that the first wave of Disney’s Lorcana has been an unqualified success. The new TCG is off to a strong start, and it’s about to follow that up with its newly announced second set: Rise of the Floodborn.

New Disney stories in Rise of the Floodborn

Disney/Ravenburger

Lorcana’s launch set, The First Chapter, drew from a wide variety of Disney stories to fill out its library of cards. But the announcement of the second set proves that Lorcana won’t be content to just stick with the same stories and characters forever. Six new Disney stories have been added to Lorcana in Rise of the Floodborn, and you’ll find them below:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Pinocchio

Zootopia

The Great Mouse Detective

The Jungle Book

Raya and the Last Dragon

It isn’t just the venerable classics that are being drawn on here, Lorcana is adapting the whole breadth of the Disney canon. In a Lorcana set, Snow White and Pinocchio can sit right alongside modern offerings like Raya and Zootopia.

The Rise of the Floodborn set will have plenty of opportunities to show off these characters, as it will add 200+ new cards to the game. Additionally, this set will be adding a new Keyword: Resist, which shaves off a certain amount of incoming damage to the card bearing Resist.

Rise of the Floodborn features lore and character changes

Disney/Ravensburger

While it’s unlikely that Lorcana will ever have ambitions to rival the likes of Magic: The Gathering’s long-term interconnected storytelling, that isn’t to say that Disney’s new TCG will be bereft of story altogether. Rise of the Floodborn teases interesting lore surrounding Glimmers and how being Floodborn changes a character’s nature.

The set also gives a glimpse at how Lorcana might continue to utilize its Disney IPs in interesting ways. While The First Chapter stuck mostly to classic interpretations of Disney characters, Rise of the Floodborn is already mixing things up. In this set, we’ll see alternative reimaginings of classic characters in new roles, with Gaston as a genius inventor and Belle as a hunter to name but a few.

New products launching with Rise of the Floodborn

Disney/Ravensburger

Similarly to The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn will launch with booster packs and two new starter decks. Additionally, Disney100 Collector’s Edition boxes can be purchased as part of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations, featuring alternative artwork by Disney animators.

