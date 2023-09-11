Disney fans divided by huge Blu-ray boxset with 100 movies

If you’re a Disney obsessive, or you know a staunch follower of the House of Mouse, we’ve got just the gift: an enormous Blu-ray boxset with 100 animated movies on Blu-ray.

When Disney+ launched across the world, one of its big selling points was its streaming library: all the Disney movies you could possibly want, plus Marvel, Star Wars, and so much other stuff.

However, there’s a danger to relying on streamers: sometimes, for no apparent reason at all, content disappears. Licenses expire, so companies are forced to hand over TV shows and films to other platforms.

Fortunately, Disney’s back catalog of animated classics is safe. However, for the physical media buyers among us and those not willing to trade their entire home entertainment experience for streaming, there’s a mighty boxset waiting for you this year – if you can afford it.

Disney Blu-ray limited edition boxset has 100 movies

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will be available to buy on November 14. We don’t have any pre-order links yet, but we’ll update this space as soon as we do.

The boxset includes 100 movies, with a mixture of Disney’s animated classics and Pixar releases – including a lithograph from Wish, less-revered sequels and spinoffs like The Jungle Book 2 and Planes, digital codes for every movie, and crystal Mickey Mouse ears engraved with the Disney 100 logo, as per The Wrap.

But here’s the big question: how much does it cost? Well, it ain’t cheap: it’ll set you back $1,500. Nevertheless, fans are readying their wallets for a big treat.

“Considering how hard getting physical media of some of these animated movies is, this is actually a reasonable price. I know a few Disney animation fans that are going to be very excited to hear about this,” one Redditor commented. “Physical media is back, baby!” another wrote. “Might be worth it, considering we’ll be leasing all of our media in the future,” a third commented.

“So much more celebratory than those ugly steelbooks they’ve been releasing this past year. Sure it’s expensive, but that’s a lot of movies and seems to be a really well-thought-out collectors set,” a fourth wrote.

Many aren’t so keen, taking issue with the omission of some movies (An Extremely Goofy Movie, Song of the South, Pete’s Dragon, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks) and the inclusion of others (Return to Never Land, Home on the Range, Cars 2, and Planes). Some have also criticized the price point, considering there aren’t any new 4K UHD transfers.

“It’s extremely pricey. There are stuff in here you wouldn’t buy for a dollar and they’re trying to sell it for $15. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie is not worth the same as The Lion King. Take out the stuffing and suddenly the price of the movies you want is almost $30 each,” one Redditor argued. “How many people don’t own any of those movies on BD already? How many will buy the packaging just for that packaging? For $1500? This is like your Star Wars hotel fiasco. You’re just assuming people would throw money at you instead of doing the right thing for your fans,” another wrote.

“People waste their money on the stupidest sh*t. Packaging is lazy and looks like a pizza box. Wow, some Mickey ears… and a stupid booklet with the movie covers. Lithographs (who cares). They’re also all Blu-ray, and none of the 4K variations are included,” a third wrote.

Below, we’ve listed the entire list of movies included in the boxset:

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937) Pinocchio (1940) Fantasia (1940) Dumbo (1941) Bambi (1942) Saludos Amigos (1943) The Three Caballeros (1945) Make Mine Music (1946) Fun And Fancy Free (1947) Melody Time (1948) The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) Cinderella (1950) Alice in Wonderland (1951) Peter Pan (1953) Lady and the Tramp (1955) Sleeping Beauty (1959) One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) The Sword in the Stone (1963) The Jungle Book (1967) The Aristocats (1970) Robin Hood (1973) The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) The Rescuers (1977) The Fox and The Hound (1981) The Black Cauldron (1985) The Great Mouse Detective (1986) Oliver & Company (1988) The Little Mermaid (1989) The Rescuers Down Under (1990) Beauty and the Beast (1991) Aladdin (1992) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) The Lion King (1994) A Goofy Movie (1995) Pocahontas (1995) Toy Story (1995) James and the Giant Peach (1996) The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) Hercules (1997) Mulan (1998) A Bug’s Life (1998) Tarzan (1999) Toy Story 2 (1999) Fantasia/2000 (2000) The Tigger Movie (2000) Dinosaur (2000) The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) Monsters, Inc. (2001) Return to Never Land (2002) Lilo & Stitch (2002) Treasure Planet (2002) The Jungle Book 2 (2003) Piglet’s Big Movie (2003) Finding Nemo (2003) Brother Bear (2003) Home on the Range (2004) The Incredibles (2004) Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005) Chicken Little (2005) Cars (2006) Meet the Robinsons (2007) Ratatouille (2007) Wall•E (2008) Tinker Bell (2008) Bolt (2008) Up (2009) The Princess and the Frog (2009) Toy Story 3 (2010) Tangled (2010) Cars 2 (2011) Winnie the Pooh (2011) Brave (2012) Frankenweenie (2012) Wreck-It Ralph (2012) Monsters University (2013) Planes (2013) Frozen (2013) Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) Big Hero 6 (2014) Inside Out (2015) The Good Dinosaur (2015) Zootopia (2016) Finding Dory (2016) Moana (2016) Cars 3 (2017) Coco (2017) Incredibles 2 (2018) Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) Toy Story 4 (2019) Frozen 2 (2019) Onward (2020) Soul (2020) Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Luca (2021) Encanto (2021) Turning Red (2022) Lightyear (2022) Strange World (2022) Elemental (2023)

