Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, ultimate, more

Marvel Rival’s closed alpha is now in focus as players get their first taste of what the Marvel-themed hero shooter will be bringing to the genre.

As the theme suggests, all of its characters are from the Marvel comics, with household names like Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Panther all being playable.

Another household name, Spider-Man, is also part of the roster. So here is everything you need to know about his abilities before you hop into the closed alpha.

NetEase Spider-Man’s kit in Marvel Rivals sees him as a mobile and potent glass-canon

Spider-Man’s weapon in Marvel Rivals

Spider-Man only has one primary weapon: Spider-Power. It’s a melee attack that damages enemies with flurries of punches and kicks. The primary attack can deal extra damage to enemies with a Spider-Tracer on them too.

His secondary weapon, Web-Cluster, shoots a Web-Cluster to a hit enemy and additionally attaches a Spider-Tracer on them, clearly being in synergy with his primary.

Primary: Spider-Power

Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.

Secondary: Web-Cluster

Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy.

Marvel Rivals: Spider-Man’s abilities & Ultimate

Spider-Man is unique in having two Passives, one that gives him a wall-climb ability and another that alerts him to nearby enemies, with yet another ability that gives him a double jump.

As you can tell, many of his passives give Spidey a greater amount of mobility to combo with your abilities which also grants additional methods of traversal.

Passive

Spider-Sense

Give a warning of enemies that have been around.

Wall Crawl

Press [Space] to crawl on vertical surfaces, and press [primary fire] to run on them.

Thwip and Flip

[Space] performs a double jump.

Abilities

As is fitting for Spider-Man, much of his abilities either have to do with his Spider-Webs or his quick movement. When his abilities are combined well, it should allow you to stay very mobile while deadly.

Get Over Here!

Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead.

Amazing Combo

Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.

Web Swing

Shoot a strand of webbing to swing.

Ultimate

Spectacular Spin

Launch Web-Clusters all around to damage and stun enemies.

That’s the full rundown on Spider-Man’s kit in Marvel Rivals, as it stands in the Closed Alpha. With plenty of changes sure to be rolled out over time, we’ll update you here with all the latest.