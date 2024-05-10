Every Enchanted card revealed for Disney Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return

Disney Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return is right around the corner and that means a new set of Enchanted Rares. We’ve combed through all the reveals and compiled a complete list so you can pick your chases.

Disney’s Lorcana TCG has been steadily proving its staying power and has well and truly earned its place on our list of best card games to play. The game had a solid enough start with The First Chapter, but the subsequent sets in Rise of the Floodborn and Into the Inklands have created a healthy meta with plenty of viable decks.

Article continues after ad

Previews from the upcoming fourth set, Ursula’s Return look to expand that even further, but there’s another element to this TCG that’s equally exciting. Disney Lorcana’s collector community is just as active as its player community and a new set means new chase cards.

In Lorcana, these take the form of Enchanted Rares. We’ve compiled a list of every Enchanted card in Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return.

Article continues after ad

Disney Lorcana Set 4 Enchanted cards

Enchanted Rares in Lorcana are full-art holographic cards that are extremely limited in their rarity. The estimated pull rate for them is around one in every 96 packs and stock of Lorcana is notoriously hard to get ahold of.

Article continues after ad

For this reason, Enchanted cards from every set frequently top the list of Lorcana’s most expensive cards. They’re valuable to sellers and even more so to collectors.

Ursula’s Return has 13 new Enchanted cards revealed so far. Along with these 13 pack-bound Enchanted cards, a promotional Enchanted has also been revealed as a major prize for organized play.

The list of revealed Enchanted cards for Disney Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return can be viewed below.

Diablo Devoted Herald Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

The Wall Border Fortress Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Second Star on the Right Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Minnie Mouse Musketeer Champion Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Yen Sid Powerful Sorcerer Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Jasmin Desert Warrior Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

The Queen Diviner Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Cinderella Melody Weaver Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Ursula Sea Witch Queen Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

We Don’t Talk About Bruno Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Goofy Super Goof Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Anna True-Hearted Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Ariel Sonic Warrior Enchanted

Disney/Ravensburger

Ursula Sea Witch Queen Enchanted (Promo)

Disney/Ravensburger

Those are the currently revealed Enchanted cards for Disney Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return. Pricing is currently unavailable and likely won’t be consistent until the set has been in player’s hands for a month or so.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ursula’s Return hits Local Game Stores and Disney Parks on May 17, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order at most Lorcana retailers. Happy hunting.