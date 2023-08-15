MTG fairytale themed Wilds of Eldraine vs Disney Lorcana was unplanned

Tensions could be brewing between TCGs as MTG and Disney’s Lorcana are set to clash over similar set releases.

A highly anticipated, fairytale-themed TCG releasing in fall 2023? Are we talking about MTG’s Wilds of Eldraine expansion or the premiere of Disney’s Lorcana?

Wilds of Eldraine sees the return to Magic’s world inspired by fairy tales and Arthurian legend, while Lorcana’s initial launch will feature a large number of beloved Disney characters, many of whom are direct adaptations of classic fairy tales. Both sets will launch within a month of one another, with Lorcana debuting on August 18 and Wilds of Eldraine arriving on September 8 .

For TCG fans, this is a dual release on the same level as Barbenheimer, without the tonal clash of counter-programming. But is this really an elaborate corporate strategy, or is the similarity between the two releases pure coincidence?

WOTC didn’t plan for MTG Wilds of Eldraine to compete with Lorcana

Fans could be forgiven for wondering if the near-simultaneous release is an intentional head-to-head; Disney and WOTC squaring off with neither company blinking. Disney could be testing the waters to see how their product does against a similar release, while Wizards could be looking to carve a chunk out of a competing TCG’s initial showing

According to representatives at WOTC, the Eldraine and Lorcana match-up wasn’t planned out, at least on Wizards’ side of things.

In a press Q&A, Wizards were asked if the scheduling of Wilds of Eldraine was a direct effort to compete with Disney’s Lorcana. In response, Elizabeth Stewart, Wizards’ Senior Communications and Publicity Manager stated:

“We work on our sets pretty far in advance, I don’t think we even knew Disney Lorcana was a thing when this was being designed.”

With MTG sets often going years between conception and release, it makes sense that Wilds of Eldraine was mid-development before Lorcana was even announced, let alone scheduled.

Lorcana has a slight head-start over Wilds of Eldraine

Lorcana, with its positive buzz and high levels of anticipation, has a real chance of carving out its own niche as a Magic competitor, especially with the set arriving shortly before Wilds of Eldraine. Hopefully, the timing of Lorcana and Wilds of Eldraine’s release won’t overly impact sales of either release, and TCG players will be able to enjoy some healthy variety and a brand-new system to try.

