Disney Dreamlight Valley Player finds best cosmetic of Missions in Uncharted Space update

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are exploring new stories for “Missions in Uncharted Space”, and one player has found the best cosmetics to be added to the early access game so far.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are now experiencing their first festive season in the early access, Disney-inspired game. The December update brings a new Star Path, numerous updates and patches, and story debuts for Characters like Buzz Lightyear.

The new “Missions in Uncharted Space” update also has added the opportunity for players to collect new items, with can be found through missions, befriending new characters, or exploring added locations. These items include clothing, furniture, or decorations to be placed around the valley.

However, one fan has found what could be the best wearable item in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “ Missions in Uncharted Space” update, and has shared it with the internet as a nostalgic fashion statement.

Disney Dreamlight Valley player finds nostalgic Toy Story item

In a post by GeekGirlBookWrm, the Dreamlight Valley player shares a find that will have most Toy Story fans speechless. The update reads, “Space Cadet Anjuli reporting for duty!” followed by a series of avatar pictures.

The Avatar is wearing a cardboard box with two flaps attached to the back over their head, with childlike drawings adding detail to the accessory. The item mimics the cardboard box “Buzz Lightyear” costume made by Andy in the Toy Story movie.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley fan adds in the comments, “I may never change outfits. I love it so much. Memories of childhood right there.” following a post from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account that reads, “That’s so cool!”

Thankfully, the item is not rare. Players can obtain it by going through Buzz Lightyear’s quest lines. This means it will be available to fans when the game comes out of early access, and won’t be tied to the short-term Star Path rewards.