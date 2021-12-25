Crazy Genshin Impact glitch gives Ningguang all elements

Mastering every element in Genshin Impact can take time, but the possibilities are endless for one player who’s seemingly figured out how to wield them all.

The festive period has treated Genshin Impact players to plenty of dazzling treats, with the addition of the 2.5 update. Before the New Year ushers in the next wave of content, one player has hit the jackpot when it comes to Genshin Impact’s various elements.

Defying the boundaries of the game, this lucky traveler has managed to wield all of the elements at once.

Stylish glitch shows off the elements

For Reddit u/bittersoup07, Genshin Impact has given them a Christmas miracle. In an unexpected turn of events, they’ve been blessed with a rare visual glitch that allows them to don every element within the game.

The stylish glitch hasn’t gone unnoticed among other players, especially with Christmas cheer in the air: “This feels like a Christmas Patch lol.”

“Twas the night before Christmas and all through liyue, not an NPC was roaming not even the adeptis,” another player commented in regards to its festive nature. One commenter said the glitch is “a Christmas miracle”, as this spontaneous occurrence is few and far between among travelers.

“I also have a clip of this happening, what scared me was that it is also with Ningguang, and she also is equipped with atlas,” an excited player added, gaining even wilder results with their version of the visual spectacle.

Other players have suggested this could be a fantastic way to reward players within the game: “Ok but hear me out, what if this became the traveler’s background after they got all 7 elements?”

In Genshin Impact, players must master the following elements: Pyro (fire), Geo (earth), Dendro (nature), Cryo (ice), Electro (lightning), Anemo (wind), and Hydro (water).

As Genshin travelers around the world prepare for 2022, who knows what could happen next.