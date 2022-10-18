Cookie Run Kingdom: Best toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Cookie Run: Kingdom’s epic Pumpkin Pie Cookie is a fantastic magic fighter that can certainly pack a punch as long as you use the right toppings.

Released during the Halloween event in October 2021, Pumpkin Pie Cookie has fully established herself as a top-tier fighter and one that plenty of players are looking to get hold of. Along with her elusive status comes players trying to maximize her power and understand her skill.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Pumpkin Pie Cookie as well as what the best toppings are for this fighter so you can capitalize on her power and make sure she’s safe, strong, and undefeatable.

Contents

How to get Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Devsisters Pumpkin Pie Cookie is both adorable and fantastically powerful with the right toppings.

Although Pumpkin Pie Cookie was released for an event in 2021, you can still get hold of her now, it’s just a little harder to do so.

She’s available to pull in the regular gacha and you have a 0.082% chance to get hold of Pumpkin Pie Cookie.

Alternatively, you can find her Soulstones in the Dark Mode between stages 6-30.

The best toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Getting hold of Pumpkin Pie Cookie is tough enough, but luckily finding the right toppings for her is much easier. However, it’s still one of the most important aspects of the game and one players shouldn’t take lightly if they want to maximize this cookie’s power.

We recommend prioritizing Searing Raspberry and Solid Almond to increase her attack and focus primarily on her tank status in the team. Our suggestion is to go for three Solid Almond toppings and two Searing Raspberry toppings to keep her strong but also just as powerful.

While that’s our recommendation, you could use any combination of the two toppings, or focus solely on Solid Almon or Searing Raspberry.

What does Pumpkin Pie Cookie’s skill do?

Pumpkin Pie Cookie’s skill is called Pompon and can be particularly useful if used at the right time.

Essentially Pompon increases Pumpkin Pie Cookie’s size which serves to cause impressive area damage to up to three enemies. This also applies a debuff that will dramatically decrease the amount of healing your enemies will receive.

When active, her skill will increase the attack speed of all allies and will allow her to be resistant to certain interruption effects.

It has a larger cooldown of 18 seconds so you’ll need to use Pumpkin Pie Cookie’s skill wisely.

Those are the best toppings for Pumpkin Pie Cookie and how you can best thrive with her in your team.

