Disney Dreamlight Valley players slam daily Remy quest task

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are voicing their frustrations with the newly introduced Chez Remy Mobile daily quests over time and resource-intensive tasks.

June 2024’s The Lucky Dragon update introduced several new features to the game, including new Villagers in Mulan and Mushu, some long-requested changes to decorating, and The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path.

It also added Chez Remy Mobile, a delivery service for the in-game restaurant that adds daily tasks players can complete to obtain the new material Wrought Iron.

However, these new quests have quickly become a source of frustration for players, as many are finding the specific requests are too demanding to be worth the minimal rewards.

As one Reddit user shared, it’s possible to be given a task that requires you to make various pies so Vanellope and Goofy can have a pie-eating contest.

As the screenshot shows, the quest involves preparing two of almost every pie in the game – meaning you’ll need to make a whopping 22 pies total.

To put that in perspective, all pies require Wheat, Butter, and at least one additional ingredient, usually a fruit. Butter can only be purchased from Chez Remy and costs 190 Coins each, which means you’d have to spend 4,180 Coins on that one ingredient alone.

On top of that, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s cooking mechanics can be quite tedious. The only way to cook multiple meals at once is by using the DLC-exclusive Ancient Cooker, but that’s really only suited for making multiples of the same meal rather than several servings of 11 different ones.

Adding insult to injury, the poster shared that they did complete the task but were only rewarded with three Wrought Iron for the massive undertaking.

All this has players calling for changes to these new Remy quests, which one user called a “Huge resource sink for 1-5 wrought iron A DAY.”

Others compared the tasks to the much-maligned Dreamlight Parks Fest event from earlier this year, which players criticized for asking players to make dozens of cupcakes a day for Button that could only be used for crafting decorative popcorn buckets.

“Honestly I’m shocked they decided to go this route again, immediately after the cupcake thing bombed so hard,” said one.

It’s possible developer Gameloft will make the daily Remy quests less demanding in a future update, as it wouldn’t be the first time they had to quietly change something due to player complaints. For now, though, Disney Dreamlight Valley players may want to ignore certain Chez Remy quests.