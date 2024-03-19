Pokemon fans adore “purrfect” Litten sugar cookies

Did you enjoy the Litten Community Day in Pokemon Go? One talented Pokemon fan took to social media lately to share their cute confectionary creation featuring the popular ‘mon.

The Litten Community Day recently took place in Pokemon Go and it was a lot of fun. Litten is arguably one of the most popular Fire Starters in the Pokemon community right now – although its final evolution is definitely divisive.

A talented confectioner took to Instagram recently to share their incredible culinary creation featuring the Fire Cat Pokemon – and fans were immediately obsessed.

Pokemon player creates “adorable” Pokemon sweet treats

Pokemon fan miscellaneousmao shared their incredible work in an Instagram Reel, showing the intricate work that went into the batch of Pokemon cookies. This particular recipe is a mash-up of a black cocoa cookie and sugar cookie recipe, with added chocolate and candy melts.

Pokemon fans in the comments adored the creations, with one person noting that the recipe seemed to have the perfect balance of sweetness, complimenting miscellaneousmao by saying “I really love how innovative your art is”.

Amazingly, this wasn’t the only Litten creation that OP made – they also put together a stunning set of handmade chocolate truffle Littens. These went down a treat with the Pokemon fans on Instagram, with OP joking, “I uh definitely broke some tails off bringing them to the park, but we made it” in the caption.

People were equally as excited about these creations, with one viewer saying, “I love how much work and detail you put into these. Thanks for sharing.” Others complimented the artist’s talent and asked for details about the recipe, too.

One of the best things about being a Pokemon fan is the sheer level of talent that exists in the community. Whether you’re a fan of creative recipes and snacks, digital artwork, or even wood-working projects, there’s bound to be an artist that fits your style.