Looking to get rich quick in Cities Skylines 2? Well, here are the best ways to make money fast in this fantastic strategy game.

Just like its predecessor, Cities Skylines 2 has taken the strategy world by storm, bringing players firmly back into the mayor’s seat as they control the lives and success of the city in front of them.

However, to fully create the city of your dreams, you’ll need to get hold of plenty of money, after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it certainly wasn’t built for free.

So, to help you get rich fast and build the perfect city, here’s how to make money quickly and easily in Cities Skylines 2.

How to make money fast in Cities Skylines 2

There are tons of ways to make money fast in Cities Skylines 2, but some can be a little riskier than others. So, if you want to get rich quick, take a look at these techniques:

Milestones

One of the most effective and simple ways to earn money fast in Cities Skylines 2 is by completing Milestones.

With 20 different Milestones each rewarding you with a mixture of cash, development points, expansion points, and more — there’s really no negative to working towards these achievements. After all, they’re low risk, low cost, and high reward.

Take out a loan

While it may not be the safest way to make tons of money, you could always take out a loan. Naturally, this is the fastest way to get a large sum of money, but the interest and repaying it can be a little tricky, so make sure you only take what you need, and only use it in an emergency.

Grow your population

When creating a city, your income will primarily come from those who live there. After all, they pay taxes and will grow your city to prosperity if you let them.

So, one of the best ways to get rich quick in Cities Skylines 2 is to simply expand your population as quickly and early as possible. This will mean more tax income and will essentially become your lifeblood.

Increase fees

With a larger population, you could always increase taxes in certain areas or even add in parking fees around your city, just for a small bit of extra money.

Naturally, you’ll want to fine-tune this to ensure you don’t annoy the population or cause anyone to leave. Once you’ve mastered this, you’ll always have a bit of extra money coming in.

Sell electric and water

Lastly, an ideal way to get some extra cash is by selling any excess eclectic or water you make in your city. You’ll want to make sure your Power Plant is running efficiently and that you own a Geothermal or Coal Power Plant, but it’s undeniably one of the most profitable ways to get some extra money, without annoying any locals or spending tons.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get money fast in Cities Skylines 2. While working on increasing taxes or growing your population, take a look at some of our other handy Cities Skylines 2 guides and content:

