How to change road direction in Cities Skylines 2

Looking to create the best road system in your city? Well, to do that, the roads need to work perfectly. So, here’s how to change your road direction in Cities Skylines 2.

Whether you’ve played the first Cities Skylines before or are new to the series, there’s always going to be elements that feel confusing. After all, this game is all about strategy, meaning you need to understand the controls, the best ways to make money, and what to spend your development points on.

However, that doesn’t mean the controls are simple, and many can leave you guessing or wondering how to go about it. So, to help take one confusion out of the picture, here’s how to change your road direction in Cities Skylines 2.

Cities Skylines 2: How to change road direction

While the method to place your road in the right direction is a little hidden, once you know how to do it, repeating the process will be simple.

Just follow these steps and your traffic or car confusion will be a thing of the past:

Place down your road, ignoring the direction it’s in. Click on the Replace Tool. Select the portion of the road you want to change and drag it in your desired direction.

So, there you have it, that’s how to change your road direction in Cities Skylines 2. While creating your ideal city, take a look at some of our other handy Cities Skylines 2 guides and content:

