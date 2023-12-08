Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake – Release window, platforms, & everything we know

A remake of the game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was revealed at the 2023 Game Awards. Here’s everything we know about the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake.

A Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake has been announced for current-gen, bringing the heart-warming adventure to a new audience after it debuted on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013. Since then, the game has been ported to nearly every platform, but as of next year, a full remake will make its way to modern systems, giving it the upgrade it deserves.

The game tells the story of two young brothers who set out on a journey to find a cure for their father’s illness. On the way, they go on an epic adventure coming across a range of colorful characters and strange beasts. The original was released to positive reviews and is often cited as an example in the ‘games as art’ debate. Here’s everything we know about the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake.

505 Games The Brothers A Tale of Two Sons world is a joy to explore.

No, but we do know that the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake will be released in February 2024.

What platforms will the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake be on?

The Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via GOG, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake trailer

Check out the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake trailer below:

Gameplay & setting

According to the publisher 505 Games, “A Tale of Two Sons Remake faithfully re-tells the remarkable heart-rending journey of brothers Naia and Naiee as they embark on a quest to save the life of their dying father.”

The game is a rather wholesome story about family, loyalty, and adventure. The gameplay revolves around teamwork, with the player controlling one brother while the other works with them in cooperation to achieve various goals and overcome obstacles. The mechanics can be similar to Resident Evil 4 and Ico in this sense, with both characters needing to work together to achieve a shared outcome.

As the story progresses, the brothers’ bond is tested as they face a whole host of dangers while secrets also begin to unravel. However, the goal is for both brothers to safely navigate the game world and to complete their quest to save their father.

That’s all we know about the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:

