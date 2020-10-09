Best recipes to restore HP in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

As you progress through the vast open-world of Genshin Impact, you’ll start to encounter increasingly brutal enemies that can dish out huge amounts of damage to your team. Follow this handy guide for the best recipes to restore your party’s HP.

Free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm since it was released on September 28, and in only a few weeks has accumulated over 17 million downloads. For a free-to-play gacha game it is remarkably substantial, and has people praising its stunning cast of characters and engaging gameplay.

While the biggest problem you have at the start of the game is those pesky Hilichurls, as you truck on through the main story, you’ll find yourself coming up against some ferocious beasts like Ruin Guards, and that means consequences for your HP.

You’ll need a good stock of HP boosting recipes to keep your party healthy, and we’ve collated some of the most useful recipes both for earlier and slightly later in the game to ensure you’re covered no matter who you’re battling.

How to find recipes and cook them:

Checking out merchants and restaurants at cities like Mondstadt is the best way to find brand new recipes where you can utilize your foragable goods. While some may be locked behind a certain Adventure Rank, we have a guide to help you raise your rank as fast as possible so you can get those helpful recipes quicker.

Early in the game you will meet a traveller near the entrance to Mondstadt. Talk to her and she will guide you through the process of using a cooking pot which is a very simple process.

To collect ingredients, look for spots that are sparkling around the world of Teyvat, and ensure you investigate to see what’s there. Often you will find vegetables and similar ingredients. You are also able to purchase certain ingredients yourself, and make them in the recipes section.

Best recipes to restore HP:

Chicken mushroom skewer

How to unlock: Unlocked at start of game.

Ingredients: 1 mushroom, 1 fowl

Benefits: Heals 8%-10% of max HP and 800 – 1200 extra HP.

Radish Veggie Soup

How to unlock: Unlocked at start of game.

Ingredients: 1 mint, 1 radish

Benefits: Heals 8% to 10% of max HP plus regeneration.

Fruity Skewers

How to unlock: Must be cooked by Kaeya (character unlocked towards start of game.)

Ingredients: 1 mushroom, 1 fowl

Benefits: Restores 16% max HP plus extra 1200 HP.

Crystal Shrimp

How to unlock: Wanmin restaurant in Liyue, must be Adventure Rank 25 or above.

Ingredients: 3 rice, 2 carrots, 3 shrimp meat

Benefits: Restores 18-22% of Max HP particular character, as well as regenerating 320-490 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Flaming Red Bolognese

How to unlock: Purchase from the Good Hunter, Adventure Rank must be level 20.

Ingredients: 1 tomato, 2 flour, 2 raw meat

Benefits: Restores 18-22% of Max HP to one character. Regenerates 320-490 HP every 5s for the 30s following.

Matsutake meat roll

How to unlock: Unlocked in ‘Custodian of the Clouds’ Archon quest.

Ingredients: 2 raw meat, 2 matsutake

Benefits: Restores 20%-24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,60 HP to one character.

Mushroom pizza

How to unlock: A hilichurl chest inside Stormterror’s lair.

Ingredients: 4 mushrooms, 2 cabbages, 1 cheese, 3 flour

Benefits: Returns 7.5% HP to all characters in your party. Regenerates 350-580 HP every 5s for the following 30s.

While these are only a small selection of the vast array of recipes you can accumulate in Genshin Impact, these are the ones that are going to give you the biggest boost in HP, and help you defeat those monsters.