 Best recipes to restore HP in Genshin Impact - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Best recipes to restore HP in Genshin Impact

Published: 9/Oct/2020 15:59

by Georgina Smith
Genshin Impact character next to the logo
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact

As you progress through the vast open-world of Genshin Impact, you’ll start to encounter increasingly brutal enemies that can dish out huge amounts of damage to your team. Follow this handy guide for the best recipes to restore your party’s HP.

Free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm since it was released on September 28, and in only a few weeks has accumulated over 17 million downloads. For a free-to-play gacha game it is remarkably substantial, and has people praising its stunning cast of characters and engaging gameplay.

Advertisement

While the biggest problem you have at the start of the game is those pesky Hilichurls, as you truck on through the main story, you’ll find yourself coming up against some ferocious beasts like Ruin Guards, and that means consequences for your HP.

genshin impact ruin guard
miHoYo / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
There are some pretty scary foes to defeat throughout the course of the story.

You’ll need a good stock of HP boosting recipes to keep your party healthy, and we’ve collated some of the most useful recipes both for earlier and slightly later in the game to ensure you’re covered no matter who you’re battling.

Advertisement

How to find recipes and cook them:

Checking out merchants and restaurants at cities like Mondstadt is the best way to find brand new recipes where you can utilize your foragable goods. While some may be locked behind a certain Adventure Rank, we have a guide to help you raise your rank as fast as possible so you can get those helpful recipes quicker.

Early in the game you will meet a traveller near the entrance to Mondstadt. Talk to her and she will guide you through the process of using a cooking pot which is a very simple process.

Genshin Impact characters stand by a cooking pot
miHoYo
Talk to Lynn and she will guide you through the cooking process.

To collect ingredients, look for spots that are sparkling around the world of Teyvat, and ensure you investigate to see what’s there. Often you will find vegetables and similar ingredients. You are also able to purchase certain ingredients yourself, and make them in the recipes section.

Advertisement

Best recipes to restore HP:

Chicken mushroom skewer
How to unlock: Unlocked at start of game.
Ingredients: 1 mushroom, 1 fowl
Benefits: Heals 8%-10% of max HP and 800 – 1200 extra HP.

Radish Veggie Soup
How to unlock: Unlocked at start of game.
Ingredients: 1 mint, 1 radish
Benefits: Heals 8% to 10% of max HP plus regeneration.

Fruity Skewers
How to unlock: Must be cooked by Kaeya (character unlocked towards start of game.)
Ingredients: 1 mushroom, 1 fowl
Benefits: Restores 16% max HP plus extra 1200 HP.

Advertisement

Crystal Shrimp
How to unlock: Wanmin restaurant in Liyue, must be Adventure Rank 25 or above.
Ingredients: 3 rice, 2 carrots, 3 shrimp meat
Benefits: Restores 18-22% of Max HP particular character, as well as regenerating 320-490 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Screenshot of the cooking screen on Genshin Impact
miHoYo
The cooking process is simple, just hit the stop button when the indicator reaches the orange zone.

Flaming Red Bolognese
How to unlock: Purchase from the Good Hunter, Adventure Rank must be level 20.
Ingredients: 1 tomato, 2 flour, 2 raw meat
Benefits: Restores 18-22% of Max HP to one character. Regenerates 320-490 HP every 5s for the 30s following.

Advertisement

Matsutake meat roll
How to unlock: Unlocked in ‘Custodian of the Clouds’ Archon quest.
Ingredients: 2 raw meat, 2 matsutake
Benefits: Restores 20%-24% of Max HP and an additional 900-1,60 HP to one character.

Mushroom pizza
How to unlock: A hilichurl chest inside Stormterror’s lair.
Ingredients: 4 mushrooms, 2 cabbages, 1 cheese, 3 flour
Benefits: Returns 7.5% HP to all characters in your party. Regenerates 350-580 HP every 5s for the following 30s.

While these are only a small selection of the vast array of recipes you can accumulate in Genshin Impact, these are the ones that are going to give you the biggest boost in HP, and help you defeat those monsters.

Fortnite

Ninja hilariously roasts teammate during Fortnite tournament

Published: 9/Oct/2020 15:26

by Jacob Hale
Ninja on Fortnite stream
YouTube: Ninja / Epic Games

Share

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins might be one of the most famous streamers in the world, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make time for small streamers, too… well, time to roast them, at least.

It’s fair to say that Ninja has served his time and done the dirty work in the streaming sphere, having spent years grinding to make it a full-time job, and then grow the stream to certified celebrity status.

Advertisement

He knows the troubles and tribulations that come with trying to compete for a living and also make some spare cash on Twitch, but that doesn’t stop him seeing an opportunity to share some friendly banter with someone else on their way up — at the expense of their popularity.

That’s what Fortnite competitor and streamer Paper found out while playing in the final week of Ninja’s very own Ninja Battles tournament, which featured a $80,000 prize pool.

Advertisement
Ninja streamer
Instagram: Ninja
Ninja has become perhaps the most mainstream streamer on the planet thanks to his Fortnite success.

Paper has started to grow in popularity in recent months and started achieving more convincing results during tournaments, but that didn’t prompt teammate Ninja to hold back, who went straight for the throat with this hilarious roast.

After asking Paper how long he’s been competing for, while sat waiting in the pre-game lobby with the third of their trio, Ronaldo, Ninja discovered he had actually been competing since day one: which gave Blevins all the fuel he needed.

“Damn,” Ninja said after finding out. “You would think you would be more relevant,” which caused both Ronaldo and Paper to burst into hysterics, caught completely off-guard by the joke.

Advertisement

Paper came back at Ninja, roasting his “ugly a*s” Adidas shoes and his pink hair, but the damage had clearly been done, with Ronaldo telling Paper that he had been “checked” by the former Mixer star.

Though the good vibes were flowing, it didn’t do much to help Ninja and his trio, who finished in 27th in the tournament and outside of the prize money.