Best PS4 games: 10 games you need to play on PlayStation 4

The PlayStation 4 was released back in November of 2013 and has since gone on to become the second best-selling console of all time — trailing only behind Sony’s PlayStation 2. And as you’d expect, many games have contributed to its success, but what are the best PS4 games of all time?

There is no shortage of games to enjoy on the PlayStation 4. Whether you want to fulfill your superhero fantasy as Marvel’s Spider-Man or defeat enemies as a Japanese Samurai in Ghost of Tsushima, the PlayStation 4 is home to many unique and jaw-dropping experiences.

Also, thanks to backward compatibility, many of these PS4 games will still be available to play on the newly released PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

So, with that said, here are the ten best PS4 games you can enjoy right now.

The best PS4 games of all time

10. GTA 5

It’s no wonder that GTA 5 has successfully managed to be a part of three console generations. Its ability to have consistent updates coupled with the level of freedom in its online mode is second to none.

Whether you’re doing missions, completing complex heists with friends, or just causing random havoc in the city of Los Santos, GTA 5 has proven why it’s one of the best open-world games of all time.

9. Bloodborne

The defining action RPG experience on the PlayStation 4 came in the form of Bloodborne. While it takes inspiration from similar titles like Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls, this game was released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, solidifying its place on our list.

Advertisement

There are many factors that make Bloodborne incredible. It’s a challenging, yet fun and intriguing experience topped off with a crisp and impeccably designed third-person combat system. Simply put, it is a must-play for any action RPG fanatic.

8. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man finally came to PlayStation 4 in September 2018, and quickly became one of the best-selling PlayStation exclusives of all time. Being the first Spider-Man game in over five years, there was immense pressure put on Insomniac Games to succeed — and it’s safe to say they did.

This game features a breathtaking open-world set in New York City, an improved combat system similar to that of the Batman: Arkham series, and a compelling story riddled with side-missions. Even after you’ve completed the main story, there’s new DLC content to explore and more Spidey-suits to unlock.

Advertisement

In short, Marvel’s Spider-Man gives you the illusion of actually being Peter Parker. Every mission, every battle and every time you swing past New York’s iconic Empire State Building feels just as immersive as ever.

7. Ghost of Tsushima

When it comes to visual appeal, there are not many games that can rival Ghost of Tsushima. The game is set in feudal Japan as you play Jin Sakai — a samurai on a mission to protect his people from the first Mongol Invasion of Japan.

While traces of other games like Assassins’ Creed can be found in the mechanics, the true beauty of this game lies in its environment. Picture this — you’re on a Japanese island, riding on a horse through fields of wheat, as the beautifully composed soundtrack whispers in the background. Sometimes you can forget the severity of the story when surrounded by such elegance.

Advertisement

Read More: Gamers react to PS5 destroyed with industrial shredder

However, if you’re also a fan of combat, Ghost of Tsushima will not disappoint. Whether you enjoy playing aggressively or taking the stealthy, calculated approach of a samurai, this game has something for everyone. Truly one of the best PlayStation titles in recent years.

6. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

The Uncharted series has been a staple on PlayStation consoles for over a decade. Ever since the first game dropped on the PlayStation 3 back in 2007, fans have been eagerly anticipating every new iteration. So unsurprisingly, Uncharted 4 was no different.

Uncharted 4 has some of the best storytelling elements in gaming, as well as a unique and heavily engaging campaign experience. This game will carry you on a 15-hour journey of excitement, despair, hope, and sadness. It truly is a fitting end to one of PlayStation’s best franchises.

Advertisement

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 has been referred to by many as one of the best RPG games of all time, and it’s not hard to see why. This game offers one of the most beautiful and diverse, yet challenging and daunting RPG worlds to date.

Read More: PlayStation Plus PS5 games 2021 ranked

The Witcher 3 is a marvel and one of the best PS4 titles ever released. With a truly entertaining story and an extensive range of characters, there’s enough content in here to keep you satisfied for a long time.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

It was no easy feat to successfully follow up 2010’s Red Dead Redemption, but Rockstar Games more than delivered. Just like its critically acclaimed predecessor, Red Dead Redemption 2 featured a massive open world filled with visually stunning locations, and highly entertaining missions to embark upon.

Also, this should come as no surprise, but the story contains some of the most well-crafted moments in gaming. The realism of the open world, paired with the grimness of the story makes for a truly magnificent experience. It is as essential as ever.

3. Horizon Zero Dawn

This game came as a surprise to many when it was announced, as it was the first open-world RPG developed by Guerilla Games. However, they managed to exceed expectations. Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world where mechanical creatures have taken over the environment.

You play as Aloy, a young warrior shunned by her tribe, whose mission is to discover the secrets behind what happened to her world. The gameplay mechanics are as smooth as ever, and you have the freedom to choose what gadgets and weapons you want to use. This freedom allows you to essentially take down the same mechanical beast in a different way every single time.

Read More: The 10 best games of 2021

Horizon also boasts a visually stunning open world, filled with creatures and environments that change as you progress through the main story. Seeing as it is a also PlayStation exclusive, there’s no way that this could not make our list of the best PS4 games.

2. The Last of Us Part II

There is not one game on this list that has a more engaging and heart-wrenching story than The Last of Us Part II. Even if you haven’t played the timeless prequel (The Last of Us), this game will still have a profound effect on you once completed.

While it is set in a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested world, the threat of the undead seems to take a backseat for most of the story. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other threats out there.

The Last of Us II is a true cinematic experience that just so happens to be packaged in video game form — and it’ll be talked about for years to come.

1. God of War

The God of War has series has been a staple on PlayStation consoles for almost 20 years. And in 2018, it re-emerged on the scene with a fresh new look. The game saw a departure from Greek Mythology into Norse Mythology, and this switch marked a whole new beginning for Kratos.

Perhaps one of the most defining features in the game is in the interplay between Kratos and his son, Atreus. While we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing the more ruthless and sometimes sadistic side of Kratos, this game portrays him in a softer light.

That, coupled with an all-new open-world, impressive cutscenes, visually stunning environments, and intricate puzzles all lend to this game’s overall enjoyment. Not to mention the amazingly intuitive combat, because there’s lots of it.

So there you have it, the best PlayStation 5 games you can play right now.

Be sure to check out our gaming page for more entertaining stories and guides.