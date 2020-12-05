Logo
Entertainment

Heartbroken gamers react to PS5 destroyed with industrial shredder

Published: 5/Dec/2020 20:33

by Alan Bernal
playstation 5 console sony
Captain Crunch Experiments / pocket-lint

Share

PlayStation 5

A viral clip showing a PlayStation 5 getting minced by an industrial shredder is garnering a ton of reactions among the gaming community who were horrified to watch the prized console getting absolutely destroyed.

It’s been nearly a month since the PS5 was released and it hasn’t gotten any easier to find the console available from brick-and-mortar stores to online marketplaces. The reality is millions of gamers won’t be able to touch Sony’s next-gen console until well after the holiday season is over.

That could explain why some in the community are a bit touchy seeing the hardware being put through a meat grinder, so to speak.

YouTube channel ‘Captain Crunch Experiments’ specializes in putting objects through the high-powered shredder, and it was the PS5’s turn to show us what it’s made of.

The outcome was as you’d expect. The plastic panels of the PS5 were easily devoured into bits, though the full body of the machine took a bit more convincing to get it through to the other end.

As Sony’s metallic behemoth put on one of the most heartbreaking ASMRs to date, the viewers were mixed. Some were impressed that the console put up such a fight, but nearly all PlayStation fans were reeling by the time the video closed.

“What exactly happens here?” one person wrote, before listing out the sins from the production. “Here’s what: Destroying currently out of stock PS5, throwing away rare non-renewable materials, wasting all the electricity that went into producing those PS5s => unnecessary pollution, and producing shit quality unsatisfying videos.”

“This is satisfying but pains me at the same time lol,” another wrote on the YouTube post.

“You need actual help lots of kids want the PS5 For Christmas and you buy one and just shred it like why though a child is now missing out on his PS5 for Christmas that’s because you bought it and shredded it,” someone else said of the clip.

We saw a similar outcry when The Mob’s Classify pranked Froste by slamming a brand new PS5 console to the ground and finishing the job with a sledgehammer.

Gamers will all feel that disturbing knot in the pit of their stomachs watching the video, and the sentiment around the PS5’s destruction won’t ease up until there’s vastly more stock for eager customers.

Entertainment

Twitch removes “Blind Playthrough” stream tag after backlash

Published: 5/Dec/2020 18:14

by Daniel Cleary
streamer playing at monitor with twitch logo
Unsplash, Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch has introduced a new change to the stream tags on channels, which has completely removed the “Blind Playthrough” tag from the site following criticism around the language used.

It can often be difficult to get discovered as a new Twitch streamer, with thousands of other content creators broadcasting on the site at any one time.

Twitch has previously introduced tags to address this issue in 2018, which can be added to a streamer’s channel and can be used by viewers for filtering their searches to find what they’re looking for.

Twitch's browse page
Twitch
The Blind Playthrough tag no longer shows on Twitch.

While the usual tags often include information such as language and type of content, one tag that was used for those playing a game for the first time was the “Blind Playthrough” tag.

The tag would indicate that the streamer had not seen any spoilers or that they do not know much about the title’s gameplay and features before playing it.

However, in a recent tweet, Twitch’s community director Erin ‘Aureylian’ Wayne highlighted that they have removed the tag from the site, following criticism around the choice of words used, with some suggesting that the language was ableist.

“Happy to see Twitch has listened to everyone who shared feedback and removed the ‘Blind Playthrough’ tag to encourage more inclusive language for our community,” she added.

While the “Blind Playthrough” tag has been removed from the database, the Twitch director urged streamers to make use of the “First Playthrough” and “No Spoilers” tags in its place.

The term “Blind Playthrough” was central to a discussion on ableist language sparked by AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn earlier in the year and now Twitch has acted in response.

While Twitch’s latest change has been met with some positive responses so far, some users have argued the need for the change, highlighting that “Blind” has two official definitions.

However, Twitch has remained firm on their stance, and streamers will simply need to use an alternative tag while streaming spoiler-free gameplay.