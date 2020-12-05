Heartbroken gamers react to PS5 destroyed with industrial shredder

A viral clip showing a PlayStation 5 getting minced by an industrial shredder is garnering a ton of reactions among the gaming community who were horrified to watch the prized console getting absolutely destroyed.

It’s been nearly a month since the PS5 was released and it hasn’t gotten any easier to find the console available from brick-and-mortar stores to online marketplaces. The reality is millions of gamers won’t be able to touch Sony’s next-gen console until well after the holiday season is over.

That could explain why some in the community are a bit touchy seeing the hardware being put through a meat grinder, so to speak.

YouTube channel ‘Captain Crunch Experiments’ specializes in putting objects through the high-powered shredder, and it was the PS5’s turn to show us what it’s made of.

The outcome was as you’d expect. The plastic panels of the PS5 were easily devoured into bits, though the full body of the machine took a bit more convincing to get it through to the other end.

As Sony’s metallic behemoth put on one of the most heartbreaking ASMRs to date, the viewers were mixed. Some were impressed that the console put up such a fight, but nearly all PlayStation fans were reeling by the time the video closed.

“What exactly happens here?” one person wrote, before listing out the sins from the production. “Here’s what: Destroying currently out of stock PS5, throwing away rare non-renewable materials, wasting all the electricity that went into producing those PS5s => unnecessary pollution, and producing shit quality unsatisfying videos.”

“This is satisfying but pains me at the same time lol,” another wrote on the YouTube post.

“You need actual help lots of kids want the PS5 For Christmas and you buy one and just shred it like why though a child is now missing out on his PS5 for Christmas that’s because you bought it and shredded it,” someone else said of the clip.

We saw a similar outcry when The Mob’s Classify pranked Froste by slamming a brand new PS5 console to the ground and finishing the job with a sledgehammer.

Gamers will all feel that disturbing knot in the pit of their stomachs watching the video, and the sentiment around the PS5’s destruction won’t ease up until there’s vastly more stock for eager customers.