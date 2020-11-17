Shroud's biggest disappointment with PS5 highlights Xbox's advantage - Dexerto

Twitch star Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed his biggest disappointment with the PlayStation 5 – and all centers around not being able to use his keyboard and mouse, which you can do with an Xbox.

After years of waiting, both Microsoft and Sony have finally released their next-gen consoles in the form of the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 – with demand for the new consoles soaring around the globe.

Gamers from all corners of the globe have been desperate to get their hands on them, even if that means waiting a few extra months because of delays in production and shipping.

Shroud, though, has been one of the lucky ones – getting a PS5 without any issue. However, he does have a problem with the next-gen console, but it’s nothing something that everyone will find as annoying as he does.

During his November 16 stream, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro had been playing God Of War on his new hardware when he flagged his issue – not being able to use mouse and keyboard.

The streamer noted that he’d try to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us 2, and Demon Souls with a keyboard and mouse but the console pretty much told him to go elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, PlayStation and Sony and stuff don’t really care which kind of makes me sad a little bit but that’s ok, it is what it is,” he said, advising one viewer to buy an Xbox if they want to use mouse and keyboard on next-gen.

Shroud even took to Twitter to see if anyone had any fixes or workarounds so that he could use his peripherals of choice, but, that came to no avail either.

Was so excited to get my hands on next-gen PS.. to find out they don't support multiple ways of gamin ;( — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) November 17, 2020

Some might point to this being an issue that Shroud can simply avoid by playing on PC instead of the new console, but, the games he wants to play aren’t available there so his hands are tied.

As he points out, Xbox does carry support for keyboard and mouse, and it probably wouldn’t be all that hard for Sony to implement it either, but, it’s unlikely to change anytime soon, giving Microsoft a leg up.