 Shroud's biggest disappointment with PS5 highlights Xbox's advantage - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Shroud’s biggest disappointment with PS5 highlights Xbox’s advantage

Published: 17/Nov/2020 13:21

by Connor Bennett
Shroud next to a PS5 console
Unsplash/Shroud

Share

PS5 shroud

Twitch star Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed his biggest disappointment with the PlayStation 5 – and all centers around not being able to use his keyboard and mouse, which you can do with an Xbox. 

After years of waiting, both Microsoft and Sony have finally released their next-gen consoles in the form of the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 – with demand for the new consoles soaring around the globe.

Gamers from all corners of the globe have been desperate to get their hands on them, even if that means waiting a few extra months because of delays in production and shipping.

Shroud, though, has been one of the lucky ones – getting a PS5 without any issue. However, he does have a problem with the next-gen console, but it’s nothing something that everyone will find as annoying as he does. 

PS5 With Controller
Sony / PlayStation
The new hardware generation closes the gap between consoles and PC.

During his November 16 stream, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro had been playing God Of War on his new hardware when he flagged his issue – not being able to use mouse and keyboard. 

The streamer noted that he’d try to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us 2, and Demon Souls with a keyboard and mouse but the console pretty much told him to go elsewhere. 

“Unfortunately, PlayStation and Sony and stuff don’t really care which kind of makes me sad a little bit but that’s ok, it is what it is,” he said, advising one viewer to buy an Xbox if they want to use mouse and keyboard on next-gen. 

Shroud even took to Twitter to see if anyone had any fixes or workarounds so that he could use his peripherals of choice, but, that came to no avail either. 

Some might point to this being an issue that Shroud can simply avoid by playing on PC instead of the new console, but, the games he wants to play aren’t available there so his hands are tied. 

As he points out, Xbox does carry support for keyboard and mouse, and it probably wouldn’t be all that hard for Sony to implement it either, but, it’s unlikely to change anytime soon, giving Microsoft a leg up.

Call of Duty

xQc immediately regrets mocking CoD controller players

Published: 17/Nov/2020 13:30

by Jacob Hale
xQc call of duty on controller
Activision/Twitch: xQc

Share

xQc

The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is one that will likely last forever, but Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had a rude awakening when discussing how “easy” playing Call of Duty on controller is.

The entire argument falls back on the ‘PC Master Race’ idea, with players believing that mouse & keyboard on PC is the optimal way to play any game, especially when it comes to first-person shooters.

Obviously, it all comes down to personal preference. In CoD alone, we see players like Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff stick to his controller roots, while his oft-teammate Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar prefers to play on mouse and keyboard.

xQc falls into the same category as Tim, having made his name as a professional Overwatch player and one of Twitch’s top streamers on mouse and keyboard — and clearly doesn’t have the highest opinion of controller players.

Black Ops Cold War Miami
Activision
xQc is playing through the Call of Duty campaign with a controller.

While playing through the new Black Ops Cold War campaign on a controller, xQc explains why quickscoping on a controller isn’t that impressive, but it quickly comes back to bite him.

“There’s bullet magnetism, there’s auto-aim, there’s crosshair magnetism…” the Canadian star said, before telling his viewers to look at how easy it is.

He then proceeded to miss several more shots than he hit, instantly proving himself wrong and regretting mocking controller players before actually testing what he was talking about.

“In this case,” he continued after missing a flurry of shots, “it’s a glitch. It’s a glitch.”

xQc went sheepishly silent after the clip, while his chat burst out in laughter given the incredible timing of what he had been saying about quickscoping on a controller.

Obviously xQc won’t be that upset about it, but he might think twice before he makes comments like that about controller players again.