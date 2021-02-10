Logo
6 perfect games for couples this Valentine’s Day

Published: 10/Feb/2021 12:11 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 12:15

by Lauren Bergin
gamer dates - best video games for couples

The conventional dating world has become practically non-existent over the last year, but don’t worry! We have compiled our six best games for online dates – just in time for Valentine’s Day – that you can try from the comfort of your gaming chair.

2020 and 2021 are pretty determined to kill off romance as we know it. With public spaces closed for the foreseeable future in most countries, being able to take that special someone literally anywhere has become an impossible quest in itself.

While Pokemon Go has come up with a week-long, fun-filled Valentine’s Event it’s limited to, well, Pokemon fans.

So, if you’re not too into your Pikachu, we’ve got a list of awesome titles that are perfect for you and your crush to try out. Or, alternatively, for you to vet whether or not that person on your online dating app is quite who they say they are – but the first is more romantic!

Best Valentine’s Day games for couples

Portal 2

Portal 2 Valve Robots
Valve
Portal 2 is the perfect team game!

If your crush hasn’t heard of Valve’s Portal series then you really need reconsider your life choices, but if you’re feeling charitable then Portal 2 is definitely one of the best games for couples.

Available on Steam, the title perfectly balances humor alongside fiendishly difficult puzzles. The game’s co-op mode offers an ever-changing array of challenges make it both entertaining as well as difficult.

In order to weave your way through the Aperture laboratory, you’ll have to work as a team coordinating your blue and orange portals to ensure that you don’t end up falling to your doom.

Plus, there’s cake involved so that’s a nice little date night treat, right?

Animal Crossing

Nintendo
Fancy channeling your inner love bird like Celeste? Animal Crossing is one for you.

On the very opposite end of the spectrum, we have Animal Crossing, the game that literally everyone had back in the Nintendo DS days. With the title made a resurgence back in 2020 with New Horizons on the Switch, fans everywhere decided that it was the perfect tool to escape from our perplexing world.

So what better date night game than the adorable adventure game? Featuring some of the gaming sphere’s cutest characters in a cartoon realm designed to be user-friendly, you and that special someone can escape to your own little island for a slice of tranquility.

If you fancy being a little more active though you can catch some bugs together, chill in each other’s homes or go on a fishing date. Hopefully, you catch some rainbow trouts instead of some old boots though…

League of Legends

Riot Games
Riot Games
Xayah and Rakan are the perfect bot lane couple to try together.

League of Legends might strike you as a strange one on this list, but the bottom lane of Summoner’s Rift has become Runeterra’s prime romantic location. It’s also available for free on PC and runs smoothly on low-level machines, making it perfect for everyone.

If you fancy a walk through the lush terrain of the Rift you can partner up as ADC and Support in the bot lane, where you’ve got a whole host of dynamic characters to choose from. Teamwork is key, so make sure you’re ready to work together to shatter some turrets and blow up the enemy nexus.

If you’re feeling extra romantic, though, suggest to your partner to run Xayah and Rakan or Senna and Lucian. LoL’s resident couples have unique voice lines that, if you direct them at your partner, will make them blush.

Who said esports couldn’t be romantic?! Just make sure you mute the chatbox before you go into a game.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley Nintendo Logo
Nintendo Inc.
Stardew Valley will breathe fresh air into your dating life.

If you’re looking for a slightly less explosive title, Stardew Valley is the one for you. Available across a whole range of platforms, it’s not too difficult to get your hands on.

At its core, the game revolves around farming, planting crops and managing your own little patch of happiness. However, there’s a lot more to the title than originally meets the eye. The multiplayer feature allows players to group up as three and interact, whether that’s fighting monsters or just hanging out.

Another aspect of the game is the relationship-building mechanic though, so if you’re looking to get a little more serious but can’t quite make it happen due to the current situation, then you can work towards blossoming together amid the quaint hills of the Valley.

Second Life

Autumn Ashdene Second Life Snow Linden Lab
Flickr: Autumn Ashdene, Linden Lab
If you’re looking for a more real-life experience, Second Life is for you.

Fancy going to a concert? Going shopping? Or even just hitting the clubs? These are all things that the modern world prohibits us from doing at the moment, but the virtual world of Second Life doesn’t have all that red tape to wade through.

Available across Windows and Mac, the title is a massive open world with no active objective. It literally is an alternative life where you can do as you please. Once you and your partner have created your avatars you can start exploring together.

You can channel your inner Autumn Ashdene (pictured above) and take a cute walk in the snow, or head to a bar for a more traditional date night. Not a fan of either of those? No problem. Second Life literally has every activity you’d ever want, all you have to do is look.

In a world where normality seems a long way off, sometimes it’s nice to taste it again.

Valorant Spike Rush

Viper holding the spike in Valorant
Riot Games
Wait, what?

Yes, I hear your question marks. Valorant is one of the best games for couples? Really? Riot Games PC exclusive shooter hardly seems the title for a chill dating session, but there’s method in my madness (maybe).

While dodging bullets and rapid-paced rounds might not be everyone’s couple of tea, Spike Rush is a great introduction to the Valorant universe. The lightning-fast game mode is full to the brim with fun power-ups, tactical challenges and team-centric gameplay.

Sure your aim is to blow up the area which hardly seems romantic, but Future Earth can be the perfect place to lay the foundations for a second date. Why am I so sure? Well, let’s just say I have Valorant to thank for my own little slice of happiness.

So that’s it for our list of games to try out with your special someone. Of course, there’s a whole host of games that we haven’t included, but what matters here isn’t the exact game you play. After all, as long as you’re having fun and staying safe, then that’s what’s important.

Call of Duty

5 best AK-74u loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all play-styles

Published: 10/Feb/2021 12:13

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Ak-74u
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Whether you prefer to frag while running and gunning, or simply want to rack up time in the objective, we’ve got you covered with the best AK-74u loadouts for every playstyle in Black Ops Cold War.

SMGs can dominate the battlefield in Black Ops Cold War. Regardless of which mode you’re playing, or which map you’re on, there’s a perfect loadout for every situation. To get the most out of the AK-74u, however,  you’ll want to build a class around your playstyle.

Whether you’re an aggressive player looking to rack up high-kill games or you’re someone who prefers to sit back and focus on the win, there’s a way to customize every element of your loadout to match your preferences. From perks to attachments and everything in between, the choice is all yours.

We’ve got you covered with optimal setups for five key playstyles in Black Ops Cold War. Take your pick from the most powerful AK-74u loadouts below.

Fastest AK-74u loadout for running and gunning

Black Ops Cold War Ak-74u
Treyarch
The fastest set of attachments in Black Ops Cold War.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 10.3 Task Force
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Magazine: GRU Mag Clamp
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary – Combat Knife

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Gunfighter

Up first is perhaps the most common playstyle for the typical SMG player. While Assault Rifles are used from longer ranges to hold down certain angles, SMGs are often the right tool for flankers and aggressive players always on the move. As a result, you want the best attachments and perks to get the most out of your speed.

The KGB Skeletal Stock is arguably the most important here as Sprint to Fire Time is vital. The faster you can pull your weapon out from a full sprint, the faster you’ll be able to fire and take down nearby enemies. This makes this setup the perfect loadout for aggressive players who love to run and gun their way around a map.

In terms of perks, the first two slots won’t really impact your speed all that much. However, equipping Gung-Ho in the third slot is crucial. Being able to fire while sprinting is a neat bonus, but reloading while fleeing a fight is the biggest factor here.

Last but not least, Stimshot is a must in the Tactical slot. Since you’re always moving, you never want to wait around for manual health-regen.

Best all-rounder AK-74u loadout

Black Ops Cold War Ak-74u
Treyarch
Every attachment you’ll need for a balanced SMG.

Attachments

  • Optic:
  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND Drum
  • Handle:
  • Stock:

Secondary – 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket +Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Scavenger + Tracker
  • Perk 3: Gung-Ho + Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Perk Greed

If you’re looking for the best balance, this is the ideal SMG setup for you. From close range gunfights to crucial mid-range kills, you’ll be able to do it all with this loadout. The goal here is to tick as many boxes without limiting yourself too much. Almost every positive comes with a downside, so this loadout looks to balance everything out evenly.

As a result, you don’t want to be picking attachments with major debuffs to the gun. A lot of the base unlocks will help provide smaller buffs without huge tradeoffs.

Selecting the Perk Greed Wildcard keeps your weapon in check with just five attachments but lets you buff your operator with six perks. This will keep you comfortable on the map no matter how things play out.

Need to hold down a hill in Hardpoint? You’ve got Flak Jacket, Tactical Mask, and a Trophy to help out. Need to go on a long flank to break a spawn trap in Domination? You’ve got Ghost and a mid-range weapon to clear out an enemy base. This setup is capable of doing it all so you’ll never feel like your out of your depth in a match.

Best OBJ-focused AK-74u loadout

Black Ops Cold War Ak-74u
Treyarch
The full setup for a pure OBJ class in Black Ops Cold War.

Attachments

  • Optic:
  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 RND Drum
  • Handle:
  • Stock:

Secondary – Gallo SA12

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket +Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Gearhead + Quartermaster
  • Perk 3: Ghost + Cold Blooded

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard – Perk Greed

If your aim is to get wins at all costs, you’ll be best off with this OBJ-focused setup. Designed to keep you in the hotspots, hold down sites, and fend off waves of enemies, this is for players who prefer a more methodical approach to their game.

Of note, smoke is essential in the Tactical slot. Rather than stunning enemies or popping a flash, using the smoke grenade can cover a wide area on an objective. This will force enemies to run into you where they can then meet the power of your AK-74u.

In terms of perks, Gearhead and Quartermaster are the main buffs you’ll want for pure OBJ play. You’re not focused on rushing through the map here. These perks will help you keep a site well and truly locked down.

While you’ll have more ammo in a clip than usual, holding down objectives can get dicey for long periods of time. As a last resort, this loadout gives you a beefy secondary in the Gallo SA12 shotgun. If any enemies do push their way onto the objective, you’ll have the tools to deal with them.

Most accurate AK-74u loadout

Black Ops Cold War Ak-74u
Treyarch
Your AK-74u can be a real laser from afar with this setup.

Attachments

  • Optic: Kobra Red Dot
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
  • Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: GRU 5MW Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: GRU Mag Clamp
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Forward Intel
  • Perk 2: Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Wildcard – Gunfight

While SMGs aren’t often thought of for their accuracy, there’s no reason you can’t create a ridiculous laser with your AK-74u. The Gunsmith gives you such a huge amount of freedom to limit recoil, and that’s exactly what this loadout is designed for.

All of the attachments are in place to minimize recoil of every kind. Both vertical and horizontal recoil can’t get any better than with this loadout. As a result, you’ll be a bit slower than most standard SMG classes. Though you’ll be able to gun down enemies from much further away than usual.

The Forward Intel perk is crucial in the first slot here. It’s a bit of a niche pick, but if your goal is to stand your ground and accurately beam from across the map, this perk will only help in that role. It reveals more of the map than usual so you can see enemy players from afar.

Last but not least, chucking on a Proximity Mine can always come in handy. No one likes a camper, but if you’re setting up in a particular location and want some added peace of mind, placing a Mine behind you can keep you safe.

Best Law Breaker AK-74u loadout

Black Ops Cold War Ak-74u
Treyarch
SMGs and Snipers together will make you a one-man army on the map.

Attachments – Primary

  • Optic:
  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.3 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND Drum
  • Handle:
  • Stock: 

Attachments – Secondary: Pelington 703

  • Optic:
  • Muzzle: Infantry Stabilizer
  • Barrel: 26.5 Tiger Team
  • Body:
  • Underbarrel: Bipod
  • Magazine: 7 RND
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock:

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flack Jacket
  • Perk 2: Tracker
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Law Breaker

Last but not least, if you’re looking for the best of both worlds in Black Ops Cold War, this is the ideal loadout for you. If you want the speed and style of SMGs with the precision and patience of a sniper, you can’t do better.

Using the Law Breaker wildcard gives you access to both the AK-74u and the Pelington 703 in one class. This means you can be fast and tactical all at once. Adapting your playstyle to the situation at hand.

Other than the weapons, the only major difference here is to run with a Field Mic over any other Field Upgrade. You’re likely going to post up in a hotspot, so no reason not to reveal enemies in the area while you whip out the sniper.