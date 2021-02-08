Hearts Wild Fortnite Valentine’s Day event revealed: Start date, skins, leaks, more

The Fortnite island is getting a slight Valentine’s Day makeover in time for the Hearts Wild event that’s going to bring a ton of rewards for players to unlock. We have a full breakdown of the new event including start dates, a look at new cosmetics and more.

There are quite a few free in-game items up for grabs this time around as well as classic Fortnite cosmetics coming back to the Item Shop for players to buy into.

That’s not all: the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup will give some of the strongest Duos in the game a chance to shine in the Hearts Wild Cup while Community Battles will let people earn everything from a new Valentine’s Day themed wrap to the new Breathless Blades Pickaxe skin.

The lovely festivities of the Valentine’s Day event won’t last long, so make sure to keep up with all of the new content down below.

Fortnite Hearts Wild start time

Fortnite’s next event starts on February 8, meaning players can get into the action right from the jump, but they’ll have to wait a bit for every other Wild Hearts offering to activate.

The Hearts Wild Cup will officially begin on February 9, 2021, the next Community Battles called Hearts Wild Team Battles will run through February 10-17, 2021, and expect the Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges to drop into the game on February 11, 2021, at 6 AM PST / 9 AM ET.

Hearts Wild Cup

Fortnite’s upcoming Hearts Wild Cup will Duos to complete 10 matches in the span of three hours to get the highest amount of points they possibly can to come out on top.

The best Duos in each server region will be rewarded with the Lovely Outfit and the Heartblast Back Bling to celebrate the event.

Aspiring Duos should be playing on accounts level 30 or higher and have 2FA enabled to be eligible to participate, but will have a great chance at free cosmetics if they can climb the leaderboards.

Hearts Wild Team Battles

Fortnite players will be able to team up with their favorite Creators to earn points in Challenges from February 10 to 17.

These community battles are always going to be hype, but Fortnite is going to facilitate the fun with a bundle of items to give the top team.

First place winners can get Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shuffly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and the Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

Hearts Wild skins and leaked cosmetics

The skins coming out for the Valentine’s Day event is going to be the official launch point for some Fortnite cosmetics that we’ve seen leaked before.

After the 15.30 patch update, dataminers found the Cuddle King skin along with the Lovely cosmetic, both of which are now up for grabs. In those same leaks, we got a glimpse of the Breathless Blades axe and the Shuffly Shapes wrap, that are going to be introduced throughout the Hearts Wild event.

Epic Games loves bringing back holiday skins year-after-year, and this time is no different with the Lovethorn cosmetic coming back among others.

Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges

This week’s Quests is going to be all about finding Fishstick a date while getting boat loads of XP to supplement your Battle Pass grind.

The list of challenges should come out as we get closer to February 11 so that Fortnite players know exactly what to expect.

It’s going to be a great time in the Fortnite island with the Hearts Wild event giving people something to look forward to this Valentine’s Day.