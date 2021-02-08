Logo
Hearts Wild Fortnite Valentine’s Day event revealed: Start date, skins, leaks, more

Published: 8/Feb/2021 21:16

by Alan Bernal
fortnite hearts wild event
Epic Games

The Fortnite island is getting a slight Valentine’s Day makeover in time for the Hearts Wild event that’s going to bring a ton of rewards for players to unlock. We have a full breakdown of the new event including start dates, a look at new cosmetics and more.

There are quite a few free in-game items up for grabs this time around as well as classic Fortnite cosmetics coming back to the Item Shop for players to buy into.

That’s not all: the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup will give some of the strongest Duos in the game a chance to shine in the Hearts Wild Cup while Community Battles will let people earn everything from a new Valentine’s Day themed wrap to the new Breathless Blades Pickaxe skin.

The lovely festivities of the Valentine’s Day event won’t last long, so make sure to keep up with all of the new content down below.

Fortnite Hearts Wild start time

Fortnite’s next event starts on February 8, meaning players can get into the action right from the jump, but they’ll have to wait a bit for every other Wild Hearts offering to activate.

The Hearts Wild Cup will officially begin on February 9, 2021, the next Community Battles called Hearts Wild Team Battles will run through February 10-17, 2021, and expect the Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges to drop into the game on February 11, 2021, at 6 AM PST / 9 AM ET.

Hearts Wild Cup

fortnite hearts wild cup
Epic Games
The Lovely skin that’s going to be a Hearts Wild Cup prize.

Fortnite’s upcoming Hearts Wild Cup will Duos to complete 10 matches in the span of three hours to get the highest amount of points they possibly can to come out on top.

The best Duos in each server region will be rewarded with the Lovely Outfit and the Heartblast Back Bling to celebrate the event.

Aspiring Duos should be playing on accounts level 30 or higher and have 2FA enabled to be eligible to participate, but will have a great chance at free cosmetics if they can climb the leaderboards.

Hearts Wild Team Battles

fortnite hearts wild
Epic Games
There’s going to be a ton of cosmetics coming to Fortnite in the Hearts Wild event.

Fortnite players will be able to team up with their favorite Creators to earn points in Challenges from February 10 to 17.

These community battles are always going to be hype, but Fortnite is going to facilitate the fun with a bundle of items to give the top team.

First place winners can get Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shuffly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and the Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

Hearts Wild skins and leaked cosmetics

wild hearts fortnite
Epic Games
The Fortnite Hearts Wild event is offering a ton of Valentine’s Day cosmetics.

The skins coming out for the Valentine’s Day event is going to be the official launch point for some Fortnite cosmetics that we’ve seen leaked before.

After the 15.30 patch update, dataminers found the Cuddle King skin along with the Lovely cosmetic, both of which are now up for grabs. In those same leaks, we got a glimpse of the Breathless Blades axe and the Shuffly Shapes wrap, that are going to be introduced throughout the Hearts Wild event.

Epic Games loves bringing back holiday skins year-after-year, and this time is no different with the Lovethorn cosmetic coming back among others.

Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges

fishstick fortnite hearts wild
Epic Games
Fortnite players are going to try and find Fishstick a date for Valentine’s Day.

This week’s Quests is going to be all about finding Fishstick a date while getting boat loads of XP to supplement your Battle Pass grind.

The list of challenges should come out as we get closer to February 11 so that Fortnite players know exactly what to expect.

It’s going to be a great time in the Fortnite island with the Hearts Wild event giving people something to look forward to this Valentine’s Day.

How to change your Fortnite name

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:05

by Alex Garton
Fortnite
Epic Games

Unlike a lot of online games, changing your username on Fortnite is completely free and simple if you know how to do it. The only limitation is how often you’re allowed to change your in-game name.

As with any online game, Fortnite allows you to choose your username when you first make an account. However, it won’t take long for a lot of players to regret their chosen name and look for a way to change it.

Fortunately, unlike a lot of online games, Epic Games has made the name-changing process on Fortnite extremely simple. What’s more, it can be done completely free of charge on PC, so there’s no need to go pick up any extra V-bucks.

So, without further ado, here’s exactly how to change your in-game display name on Fortnite.

Bounty hunter Fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale titles in the genre.

How to change your username in Fortnite

For PC players, changing your name on Fortnite is completely free, but it can only be done every 2 weeks. So, make sure you’ve come up with your desired name before you decide to alter your current one:

  1. Visit the Epic Games website here and click “Sign in” in the top right-hand corner of the site
  2. Sign in to your account using your details
  3. Hover over your username in the top right corner and click “Account”
  4. Under “Account Info” you’ll see your current username with a blue pen icon next to it – click it
  5. Type in your new display name and hit “Confirm”
  6. You’ll then see a green notification at the top of your screen saying “Name updated” if the change has gone through
Fortnite Battle Royale
Epic Games
Fortnite was originally released all the way back in July of 2017.

Now, for console players, the process is a little different as your Fortnite name is tied to your Gamertag. So, the only way to alter your name is to change your overall profile name.

This can be done from the dashboard of your console and usually costs a small amount of money. Keep in mind your Gamertag will be your name on the majority of online games – not just Fortnite.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you change your display name on Fortnite and given you a new in-game alias to go by.