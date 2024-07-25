A sandwich made players cry in Pokemon’s most “emotional” story

If you asked a group of Pokemon fans to name their favorite thing about the video games, it’s unlikely that “lore and narrative appeal” would be right at the top of their list.

While the story in Pokemon games is immersive and fun, it’s usually quite simplistic, allowing players to imagine themselves in the main character’s Running Shoes and focus on exploration, team-building, and Gym battles.

Some story arcs in the series are impressive, though, particularly in the more recent Pokemon games. This topic emerged in a fan discussion on X, with @Bulbagarden asking Pokemon players to share their favorite moments from the series as a whole.

Article continues after ad

Please note – there’ll be some minor spoilers in this article about the Pokemon video games, particularly X & Y, so read on at your own discretion.

The Pokemon fans in the replies did not disappoint, unloading their fondest memories from their time with the franchise. Scarlet & Violet got a lot of love here, as did X & Y.

Article continues after ad

One player shared, “Honestly, I really loved the whole story of Scarlet and Violet. I thought it was legitimately very touching, especially Arven’s end, but really all of it,” with many agreeing that Arven and Mabosstiff’s sandwich-based story arc was heart-warming.

Article continues after ad

Another focused on Nemona instead, sharing snaps of the final battle between the rival and the player, detailing, “Experiencing the moment she’s waited for forever, seeing Nemona finally open up and no longer be isolated, all with such an emotional battle.”

Pokemon X & Y got a fair amount of attention from fans, which is promising considering the imminence of Pokemon Legends Z-A on the horizon. One Gen 6 fan noted, “AZ reuniting with Floette is still peak.”

Article continues after ad

AZ and Floette clearly stood out to a horde of players. Another shared a picture of the duo, adding, “People memed the heck out of this but it was the first mainline Pokemon game to make me cry. His face of disbelief, his hands shaking, the act of forgiveness and the end of a 1,000-year journey.”

Article continues after ad

Other games received mountains of praise from players here, including Platinum, the Mystery Dungeon series, and Black & White. Fans were particularly connected with emotional speeches and monologues, especially with characters like N and Cynthia.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve not played through the Scarlet & Violet DLC duo, they’re absolutely worth checking out. Not only do they feature some iconic (and heavily memed) characters, but they also feature intriguing areas to explore and a slew of powerful Pokemon.