 Pokemon Valentine’s Day gift goes viral with custom Game Boy & Pokemon Blue - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Valentine’s Day gift goes viral with custom Game Boy & Pokemon Blue

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:35

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Blue Valentine's Day Gift
Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

As far as Valentine’s Day gifts go, this modified Game Boy Pocket and custom Pokemon Blue cartridge is the ultimate display of affection for gamers.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many people are hunting for the perfect way to show their special person that they care. Well, it might be time to give up on that quest, as this Pokemon fan has already won.

Modified Nintendo consoles and custom Pokemon roms are certainly nothing new, but Reddit user CrimsonChymist found a way to combine them both for a special Love Version as a romantic present.

In a post on the Pokemon subreddit, he explained: “Just finished my Valentine’s Day gift for my girlfriend. A modded Game Boy Pocket and a custom Pokemon Blue version cart.”

Pokemon Love Version Reddit
Reddit: CrimsonChymist
CrimsonChymist’s custom Pokemon: Love Version features Eeevee as the mascot.

The present consists of a pink Game Boy Pocket and a matching cartridge, which contains a modified version of the classic 90s game Pokemon Blue and has custom ‘Love Version’ artwork featuring Eevee.

But CrimsonChymist didn’t stop there, as he actually modified the game to feature a special message when booted up. When Professor Oak appears, instead of his usual speech he says: “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you.”

To match the design on the cartridge, all three starter Pokemon are changed to be Eevee, and he modified the game further so the rival will have a different Eeveelution depending on which starter the player picks.

Pokemon Love Version Reddit
Reddit: CrimsonChymist
The custom Pokemon game opens with a special message from Professor Oak.

“I was originally going to make the starter choices Eevee, Clefairy, and Jigglypuff but Gen 1 Jigglypuff doesn’t have any attacking moves at level 5 and I don’t have the rom hacking experience to change the movesets,” he explained.

The custom gift looks like it will win over more than just the gamer’s girlfriend, as the whole of the Pokemon subreddit has fallen in love with the idea. CrimsonChymist’s post has over 20k upvotes, and plenty of comments of praise for his creativity.

“This is fantastic! Exactly what I’d hope for if I was receiving this gift myself,” wrote one Pokemon fan. Another added: “Every mod that puts the Eevee family at the forefront is instantly among the world’s greatest mods.”

While the custom present is admittedly pretty incredible, it does mean the rest of us are going to have to up our game next Valentine’s Day to get on the same level.

Apex Legends

How to use the Spitfire in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:05

by James Busby
Spitfire LMG
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The Spitfire is one of the strongest Apex Legends LMGs, but how can you master this high-damage weapon and use it to claim a game-winning victory?

Apex Legends’ big Season 8 update brought with it plenty of new and exciting content for players to sink their teeth into. Alongside the new Legend and weapon, Respawn has also tweaked existing guns. While certain weapons like the Volt SMG were nerfed, a number of weapons received some minor buffs. 

The Spitfire has always been a popular pick, and it’s damage increase and addition to the Fully Kitted Rotation will boost it further.

But you’ll want to master this beefy LMG if you wish to secure more wins. With its methodical rate of fire, large magazine, and decent damage, the Spitfire can net you plenty of kills.

Apex Legends Spitfire damage stats

Spitfire in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire LMG received the most changes in Apex Legends’ Season 8 patch.

Before mowing down anything that so much dares to stray into your sights, you’ll first want to familiarize yourself with the Spitfire’s damage profile. While it’s not the strongest gun in the game, it is capable of pumping out some decent damage per second. This is particularly true when you can land those all-important head and body shots.

Of course, landing headshots can be rather tricky in ranged firefights, so it’s often best to go for cranium kills at close to medium range engagement ranges. The full damage breakdown for the Spitfire can be found below.

Damage
Head 38 (2x)
Body 19
Legs 14
Body DPS 161.5

Spitfire Mag attachments

Arguably the strongest selling point of the Spitfire is its incredible ammo capacity. This mighty LMG can spew out hundreds of heavy rounds, provided you have the necessary ammo reserves. You’ll also want to prioritize upgrading the Spitfire’s Mag to avoid the gun’s sluggish reload speed.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you. 

  • Stock: 35 rounds
  • White Mag: 40 rounds
  • Blue Mag: 45 rounds
  • Purple/Gold Mag: 55 rounds

Spitfire optic attachments

Spitfire
Respawn Entertainment
Mid-range optics are often the best choice.

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Spitfire:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG

Don’t constantly reload

Apex Legends Spitfire LMG
YouTube: Sandata Skinsuits
The Spitfire long reload animation can prove problematic.

Now, this habit can be incredibly hard to break, especially if you’re used to playing with Apex Legends’ R-99 and Volt SMG. However, the Spitfire’s magazine holds a lot of ammunition (55 rounds with purple/gold), meaning you can tear through multiple foes before needing to reload. 

However, this does come at a rather hefty downside. In fact, the Season 8 update increased the Spitfire’s reload time to 3.2 seconds, and its empty reload speed to 3.8 seconds. As a result, you’ll want to find a safe place to hunker down before beginning this lengthy animation, or just switch to another weapon entirely. 

Pair the Spitfire with a close-range weapon

Apex Legends r99 skin
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 is a good secondary weapon choice.

While the Spitfire is capable of taking down foes in close-quarter firefights, its methodical rate of fire can leave you in the dust. Instead, it’s often best to pair the LMG with close-quarter SMGs like the R-99 and Volt, or the Mastiff shotgun. After all, there’s nothing worse than losing a gunfight due to a long reload animation.

Once you’ve finished peppering your opponents from afar with the Spitfire, don’t be afraid to aggressively push them. The Spitfire really excels at mid-range firefights and can quickly down your targets when they’re rushing between cover. Just remember to switch to your secondary when going for those aggressive flanks. 

Constantly replenish Heavy rounds

Spitfire LMG
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire requires a lot of Heavy ammo.

The Spitfire is an incredibly greedy LMG and can quickly chew through hundreds of rounds, especially if you have the purple mag attachment. As a result, you’ll want to ensure you have plenty of Heavy rounds in your inventory. 

Make sure you prioritize hoovering up as much Heavy ammo in the early rounds as this will help you to avoid any frustrating late-game looting. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Spitfire. If you follow these Spitfire tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more LMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.