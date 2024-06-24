Baldur’s Gate 3 negative Steam reviews keep targeting romance options

Baldur’s Gate 3 reviews won’t stop talking about the adult content in the game, especially in the Steam reviews. Whether romance is good or bad differs from player to player, proving that you can’t satisfy everyone.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has earned memetic status for its bizarre love scenes. This is the game where romancing a vampire elf is among the more vanilla options, with Mind Flayers, devils, and even a Druid transformed into a bear sitting on the other end of the spectrum.

A thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has discussed two negative reviews, one criticizing the game’s abundance of adult content, and the other mad that you can’t seduce the Elder Brain.

Article continues after ad

“It was pretty annoying for me, constantly dealing with the unwanted advances of everyone in the party. Halsin was the f—-g worst,” one user complained, while another wrote, “You can’t please everybody.”

Article continues after ad

“I have to admit i dont like how you have to navigate dialogue with companions like youre avoiding sex land mines,” another user said, “Im not really interested in those options but all you have to do is talk to and be nice to people and it always goes that way. Like damn we have more important s–t going on

One could argue that Baldur’s Gate 3’s sheer number of romance options helped to sell the game. It was incredibly bold of Larian to go as far as it did, especially when using the family-friendly D&D 5E license, but fans appreciated it.

Article continues after ad

That being said, if you’re just in Baldur’s Gate 3 for the epic adventure, then the soap opera drama that is the love lives of your companions could be grating. Whether that’s enough for you to give the game a bad review depends on how much it bothers you, or how angry you are that you can’t fornicate with a giant evil brain monster.