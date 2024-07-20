Baldur’s Gate 3 players insist it has “ruined” romances in other games

The RPG systems within Baldur’s Gate 3 are some of the most in-depth players have ever seen. In particular, the romance options are a particular highlight. So much so that some have now claimed it has ruined romances in other games for them.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their belief that developer Larian Studios has ruined romances in other games. The post quickly drew a lot of attention by pointing to unnecessary flirt options and the lack of NPC agency.

Most responses to the post were overwhelmingly in agreement. One player said, “All of this. We routinely get posts in here from people complaining about the companions coming onto them, but the fact that the companions have agency in their own romances and the ability to be attracted to you for their own valid reasons is a big deal.”

Another explained the responsible processes Larian undertook when creating the scenes in motion capture. They said, “Idk how industry-standard it is (or isn’t), but Larian hired intimacy coordinators. Like, that s**t for real shows in the voice acting and the facial details in intimate scenes.

“I’ve only personally ever romanced Karlach, but in passing videos and with co-op, I have seen other character romance cutscenes. Holy shit, you almost get lost in how well it’s sold by the animation and acting teams.”

Others felt the OP went a little too far, saying, “I wouldn’t say ruined, but yeah, more and more those ‘Flirt button’ options make me cringe a bit.

“You’re absolutely right that they’re often mistimed, and they’re made incredibly over-the-top and obvious (sometimes to the point of being creepy) because of how many people complained about accidentally starting romances before this became such a common trend.”

Whatever your personal feelings on the romance systems in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s undeniably one of the deepest in the genre to date.