Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK) - Dexerto

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.
Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.
But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.
Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.
Jump to a specific category:
US
UK
US Edition
Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)
- Seagate PS4 2TB External Hard Drive:
$109.99> $64.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection:
$59.99> $44.99
- The Last of Us Part II:
$59.99> $39.99
- HyperX ChargePlay Duo – Controller Charging Station for Playstation 4:
$29.99> $24.77
- Madden NFL 21:
$59.99> $37.99
Best Xbox One deals (US)
- Seagate 1TB SSD for Xbox + 2 Month Xbox Game Pass membership:
$199.99> $169.99
- Gears 5 – Xbox One [Digital Code]:
$39.99> $9.99
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – Game Preview Edition:
$19.99> $5.99
Best PC deals (US)
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC, Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB, 16GB DDR4, 1TB PCI-E NVMe SSD, WiFi Ready:
$1399.99> $1189.99
- Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite (AMD) Motherboard:
$199.99> $159.99
- GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS ULTRA (Intel) Motherboard:
$249.99> $199.99
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU Air Cooler:
$34.99> $19.99
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT + MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk Motherboard:
$578.99> $445.99
- Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB:
$179.99> $149.99
- Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD:
$199.99> $114.99
- Kingston 500GB A2000 M.2 2280 Nvme Internal SSD:
$66.49> $49.99
Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)
- tomtoc Carry Case for Nintendo Switch:
$22.99> $18.39
- Tyuobox Nintendo Switch Carrying Case:
$14.99> $10.39
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:
$59.99> $44.99
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!:
$59.99> $44.99
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses:
$59.99> $49.94
- Nintendo Switch Starter Kit with Travel Case, Screen Protector, Joy Con Guards and Earbuds:
$14.99> $11.97
- 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad:
$44.99> $38.24
- PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Super Mario Star Wired Pro Controller:
$24.99> $14.97
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Shiny Edition:
$149.99> $124.27
Best Accessories deals (US)
- Acer ED323QUR Abidpx 31.5 Inches 1440p Curved Monitor:
$399.99> $279.99
- Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard:
$149.99> $79.99
- Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse:
$89.99> $49.99
- Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard:
$99.99> $59.99
- Razer Nari Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset:
$149.99> $89.99
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Wired Gaming Mouse:
$54.99> $39.99
- HyperX Cloud Flight – Wireless Gaming Headset:
$139.99> $99.99
UK Edition
Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition:
£64.99> £44.99
- FIFA 21 + 1050 FUT Points:
£56.98> £49.00
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition + 1050 FIFA Points:
£95.99> £84.99
- Final Fantasy VII Remake + PS4 Sephiroth Dynamic Theme:
£59.99> £33.99
- Batman Arkham Collection (Standard Edition):
£30.99> £19.96
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition:
£45.99> £31.99
- Fairy Tail:
£49.99> £30.99
- Team Sonic Racing & Sonic Totaku Figurine Gift Pack:
£31.49> £19.99
- PlayStation Now 12 Month Subscription:
£49.99> £34.99
Best Xbox One deals (UK)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition:
£64.99> £44.99
- FIFA 21 + 1050 FUT Points:
£56.98> £49.00
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition + 1050 FIFA Points:
£96.63> £84.99
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition:
£45.99> £31.99
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition:
£64.98> £31.99
- Gears 5 – Standard | Xbox One Download Code:
£34.99> £9.99
- Madden NFL 21: MVP Edition| Xbox Download Code:
£89.99> £49.49
- STAR WARS Jedi Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition | Xbox Download Code:
£69.99> £34.99
- Smatree Xbox One Controller Rechargeable Battery Pack:
£18.99> £12.23
Best PC deals (UK)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal SSD:
£239.99> £139.99
- WD Blue SN550 1TB High-Performance M.2 Pcie NVMe SSD:
£123.99> £84.99
- WD Blue SN550 500GB High-Performance M.2 Pcie NVMe SSD:
£75.99> £46.99
- WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD:
£98.99> £64.99
- WD_BLACK SN750 1TB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD:
£190.99> £159.95
- Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD:
£149.99> £93.74
Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition:
£34.99> £23.99
- Jumanji: The Video Game:
£29.99> £26.99
- Fairy Tail:
£42.99> £30.99
- Nintendo Switch Case – Younik Hard Travel Carrying Case with Storage for 19 Game Cartridges:
£25.99> £17.67
- SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 256GB:
£77.99> £42.99
Best Accessories deals (UK)
- Acer Nitro VG240Ybmiix 23.8 Inch Gaming Monitor (IPS Panel):
£129.99> £98.99
- LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B 27 Inch 1ms Gaming Monitor 1440p IPS:
£439.99> £329.99
- Samsung LU32J590UQUXEN 32-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Monitor:
£339.99> £249.99
- SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse:
£79.99> £44.49
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless – Wireless Gaming Headset:
£99.99> £73.99
- Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Pro Performance Gaming Headset:
£83.99> £69.99
If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.
Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.