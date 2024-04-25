Fallout 4’s next-gen update leaves PlayStation users angry and confused

Fallout 4’s next-gen update is finally here, but players on PlayStation 5 were left confused and upset thanks to some odd restrictions surrounding upgrade paths.

Fallout 4’s long-awaited next-gen update has finally been released and the reaction from fans has been a mixed bag out the gate.

While PC players are upset due to the update breaking many modded save files, PS5 owners were left baffled by the confusing restrictions surrounding their upgrade path options.

First noticed by IGN, players who own Fallout 4 through the PS Plus Extra tier, or those who owned it through the discontinued PS Plus Collection, could not upgrade the game for free.

Naturally, this left many players frustrated these upgrade path issues were not present on other platforms.

“I’ve owned Fallout 4 like 3 times since release – most recently through PS Plus due to owning a digital PS5 and having no way to keep my disk,” one fan explained. “Kindly make the PS Plus version updatable. I’m not paying another £16 for a game I’ve bought twice already.”

Another Fallout 4 player claimed that they were locked out of the free upgrade on PS5 despite owning the PS4 Standard edition, due to mistakenly downloading the PS+ version of the game.

Following fan backlash and confusion on social media, Bethesda’s official X account released a statement: “We’ve seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members. The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this.”

At the time of writing, it’s still unclear when this change will go into effect, and if it will affect those who own the game through the PS Plus Collection. It’s also worth noting that this statement leaves out any mention of of the Premium Tier on PS Plus, leaving a bit more room for confusion.

Hopefully, Bethesda will be able to further clarify the situation shortly.