Fallout 4 next gen update fixes Codsworth Creation Club softlock

You can make Codsworth wear hats but it’s only limited to the bowler hat or Triggerman bowler hat.

The newest update to Fallout 4 has fixed a long-standing, Codsworth-related issue that causes players’ games to softlock right as their adventure begins.

There has been a known issue with Fallout 4 that softlocks players out of one of the game’s earliest main quests.

Previously, if a person downloaded all items from the Creation Club, a collection of new items and gear from Bethesda itself, it would cause Codsworth to freeze up when first speaking with him after exiting the Vault.

This led to players being unable to investigate the neighborhood with him, thus making progress in that mission and subsequent quests impossible.

Article continues after ad

Previously, to fix the issue, players had to uninstall all the Creation Club items from their game for Codsworth to work properly. This included having to restart their playthrough entirely.

However, the bug appears to have been removed with the new next-gen update that has come to Fallout 4, which was not touted as one of the patch’s biggest fixes.

Article continues after ad

The proof can be seen around social media, showing Codsworth performing as he should when players have all the Creation Club items in their inventory.

This new update to Fallout 4 is receiving some mixed reviews, largely due to its issues with breaking mods on PC and some other bugs across all platforms. However, there are still plenty of bright spots that players are calling attention to, including this one.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda is sure to continue tweaking this update and releasing smaller patches to help with any bugs that have come as a result.