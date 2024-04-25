GamingFallout

Fallout 4 next gen update fixes Codsworth Creation Club softlock

Shane Black
Codsworth in Fallout 4Bethesda

You can make Codsworth wear hats but it’s only limited to the bowler hat or Triggerman bowler hat.

The newest update to Fallout 4 has fixed a long-standing, Codsworth-related issue that causes players’ games to softlock right as their adventure begins.

There has been a known issue with Fallout 4 that softlocks players out of one of the game’s earliest main quests.

Previously, if a person downloaded all items from the Creation Club, a collection of new items and gear from Bethesda itself, it would cause Codsworth to freeze up when first speaking with him after exiting the Vault.

This led to players being unable to investigate the neighborhood with him, thus making progress in that mission and subsequent quests impossible.

Previously, to fix the issue, players had to uninstall all the Creation Club items from their game for Codsworth to work properly. This included having to restart their playthrough entirely.

However, the bug appears to have been removed with the new next-gen update that has come to Fallout 4, which was not touted as one of the patch’s biggest fixes.

The proof can be seen around social media, showing Codsworth performing as he should when players have all the Creation Club items in their inventory.

This new update to Fallout 4 is receiving some mixed reviews, largely due to its issues with breaking mods on PC and some other bugs across all platforms. However, there are still plenty of bright spots that players are calling attention to, including this one.

Bethesda is sure to continue tweaking this update and releasing smaller patches to help with any bugs that have come as a result.

Related Topics

Fallout 4

About The Author

Shane Black

Shane is a Games Writer here with Dexerto, with a focus on first-person shooters, sports games, and just about anything else you can think of. He's worked with other sites like IGN, Dualshockers, and Gamepur, and possesses a huge passion for gaming.

keep reading
fallout 4 next-gen update
Fallout
Frustrated Fallout 4 players waited years for next-gen update and it’s broken
Brianna Reeves
Fallout 4 image with Vault Boy frowning
Fallout
How to avoid new Fallout 4 update on Steam
Shane Black
fallout 4 patch notes
Fallout
Fallout 4 next-gen update patch notes: New features, Creation Club content & more
Brianna Reeves
fallout 4 ps5 upgrade
Fallout
Is Fallout 4’s PS5 upgrade free for PS Plus subscribers?
Brianna Reeves

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.