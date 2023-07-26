How long is Armored Core 6? Game length revealed

How long can prospective mech pilots expect Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon’s campaign to last? Developers have given an estimate that should satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Armored Core 6 is well and truly out of the bag with a recently dropped gameplay showcase pushing hype levels through the roof. This adds to the library of sneak peeks and story trailers that have dropped since its reveal at last year’s Game Awards.

Fans of the franchise have been speculating on the game’s length due to the drastically updated look and feel of the title. Of course, when discussing the length of Armored Core 6 there are a few variables to keep in mind.

Previous games in the Armored Core series have had relatively short campaigns with standard playthroughs ranging from 8-12.5 hours according to data on How Long to Beat. Completionist playtimes are usually bolstered by new game+ features. So how long is Armored Core 6’s campaign?

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Armored Core 6’s bosses look intimidating enough to pad out a run-through.

Developers give estimate for Armored Core 6’s length

Content creators like VaatiVidya, FightinCowboy, and Fextralife have been given hands-on previews of the titles and all have given the same number. In their hands-on impressions video, Fextralife explained that creators “were told the game would be around 50 to 60 hours long.”

It’s currently unknown whether this was in reference to a standard playthrough of the campaign or it was referring to a run that involved confirmed multiple endings and New Game+ features.

Players were given access to the first of Armored Core 6’s five chapters which contained 11 missions. Unlike its lengthy predecessor Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest title is not open-world and has a linear mission-based structure.

Despite that, the game’s missions take place in what developers call “huge multilayered stages” which veterans like VaatiVidya confirm mean “longer missions”. Footage published by content creators has shown off multiple ways to complete these missions meaning that FromSoftware’s 50-60 hour estimate may just be for a standard campaign completion.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Choosing the right loadout will dramatically increase or decrease your effectiveness in missions.

It should be noted that this estimation comes from a company that said Elden Ring should only take around 30 hours to beat. It’s also possible they’ve not considered how long players will spend in the game’s considerable customization suite. FashionCore anyone?

We’re certain that more information will surface regarding the length of completion for Armored Core 6’s standard and completionist runs. We’ll be sure to update this piece with anything concrete.