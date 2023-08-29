Armored Core 6 early COAM farming guide: Best mission, build, more

Armored Core 6 COAM farming can be a chore if you let it. You’ll want to stack the game’s primary resource efficiently so you can keep progressing. To help with that, we’ve put together this guide on the best early-game COAM farm in Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6’s core gameplay loop relies on the building and customization of your very own mechanized death machine. If you want your Armored Core (AC) to have all the best bits, you need one thing: COAM.

COAM is Armored Core 6’s primary resource and you’ll use it to purchase weapons and parts to build your beastly AC. Having access to a lot of parts makes it easy to switch up your build as you encounter the game’s tough bosses.

We’ve put together a quick guide on the quickest way to farm COAM in the early game of Armored Core 6. Below we’ll fill you in on which mission to replay, what build to use, and the best strategy for maximum profit.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco More COAM means more pew-pew.

Armored Core 6 COAM farming: Best early mission

The best mission to farm COAM early in Armored Core 6 is ‘Destroy the Tester AC’. It’s the fifth mission in the game so you’ll be able to complete and replay it in the very early hours of the game.

Its max reward without incurring any repair or ammunition costs is 95,000 COAM which at this point in the game is pretty decent. There are other missions that offer more COAM but the beauty of this one is how quick it is to finish.

The mission has you intercepting a Dafeng student pilot delivering an experimental AC and his lack of experience allows you to make quick work of him. After a few tries you’ll have this 1V1 down to a fine science and can reliably clear in under a minute and 20 seconds.

This mission is also a fantastic way to test out new weapons and parts configurations in a low-stakes setting that also rewards COAM. Sure it’s a little sad that you’re repeatedly slaughtering an inexperienced pilot who just wanted to make something of themselves but we stopped feeling for them on our fifth run or so.

Armored Core 6 COAM farming: Best early build

The term “best build” seems a little reductive in a game like Armored Core 6 where so many strategies can clutch a win. Especially given we just told you how great the ‘Destroy the Tester AC’ mission is for experimentation.

You can use whatever build you’re comfortable with, of course, this is just the one we’ve found that works to quickly dispatch the target. It also helps avoid damage and secure a higher take of COAM.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Dexerto advocates for Reverse-Joint supremacy when COAM farming.

The build is made up entirely of parts you should have access to in the first chapter of the game and is as follows:

Weapons

Right Hand: DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE (Bazooka)

DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE (Bazooka) Left Hand: Vvc-770LB (Laser Blade)

Vvc-770LB (Laser Blade) Right Shoulder: BML-G1/P31 DUO-02 (Dual Missile Launcher)

BML-G1/P31 DUO-02 (Dual Missile Launcher) Left Shoulder: BML-G1/P31 DUO-02 (Dual Missile Launcher)

Frame

Head: VP-44S

VP-44S Core: VP-40S

VP-40S Arms: AR-012 MELANDER C3

AR-012 MELANDER C3 Legs: NACHTREIHER/42E

Inner

Booster: ALULA/21E

ALULA/21E FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 Generator: VP-20S

Now, how do we use it all?

Armored Core 6 COAM farming: Strategy

The strategy for this particular build is relatively simple: Use the high impact afforded by the missiles and bazooka to stagger the Tester AC and finish with a charged blade attack.

The Tester AC stands completely still at the beginning of the mission and is very easy to take advantage of. Hover into range and fire both shoulder weapons and the bazooka at once for an instant stagger, then Assault Boost in for a charged blade attack.

At this point, the Tester AC should be at half-health after a single combo. Use the split missiles to build stagger once more and fire the bazooka from a medium range. The ACS equipped will help both track fairly well and you should be able to stagger them again for another charged blade hit to finish the fight.

The high mobility afforded by reverse joint legs and the Quick Boost speed from the equipped booster should help you avoid any major damage. Below is a quick video of a decent run that should illustrate the strategy properly.

And there you have it, an efficient and easy way to make sure you’re never short on COAM. This early farm for Armored Core 6 should ensure you have access to the best parts for your playstyle so you can progress swiftly.

If you’re after more info on how to maximize your performance in Armored Core 6, check out Dexerto’s other guides for the game.

