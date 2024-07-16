Nexon has addressed issues with AFK farming in The First Descendant by calling out bad actors, while also promising that changes to stop the practice are in the works.

Within about a week of the game’s release, The First Descendant community had grown frustrated with players going AFK during missions. Users specifically called out “leechers” who join co-op missions but fail to participate until the last objective so they can reap the rewards.

Some players began requesting the addition of a vote-to-kick option, though its potential abuse had many thinking Nexon would do well to go a different route.

At the very least, the community can now rest assured that Nexon is aware of the AFK farming troubles plaguing The First Descendant.

Developers addressed the reports in a Twitter/X post, advising players to avoid AFK farming, going AFK during co-op games, or using “unauthorized programs” for cheating.

The post also announced that The First Descendant’s “dev team is working on measures” to combat bad actors who take advantage of other players.

Since the message is light on details, there’s no word on what exactly these measures will entail in the short or long term. When players can expect developers to implement the unspecified changes also remains under wraps for the time being.

While the community seems against the idea of vote-to-kick options, some players have suggested The First Descendant should follow in the footsteps of Warframe to obstruct AFK farming attempts.

Warframe boasts an AFK system that doesn’t give mission rewards to players who remain inactive for prolonged periods of time during quests.

Since launch, The First Descendant fans have also made clear their interest in seeing it adopt Warframe’s customization system, as the game’s rigid customization options and microtransactions currently leave much to be desired.