Superfluid is a vital resource in The First Descendant, but it can prove to be a little elusive for some players.

Whether you’re just starting out and exploring the first few characters or you’re fully cemented into your favorite character and weapon, there’s always the need for a few key resources. However, as they’re so important, they can either be used in multiple recipes so you never quite have enough, or they’re as elusive as an intelligent Volga.

Article continues after ad

Superfluid is one such resource and can be pretty frustrating to locate, especially if you don’t know where to start. So, with that in mind, here’s how to find Superfluid in The First Descendant, as well as what it’s used for.

Where to find Superfluid

Nexon

To get hold of Superfluid in The First Descendant, you’ll need to loot Munition boxes and Resource boxes within the Sterile Land.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, you’re likely to get multiple from these loot boxes and will find them dotted around the land, so it shouldn’t take too long for you to get your hands on the useful resource.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, it doesn’t matter whether you’re playing on hard or normal difficulty, the drop is the same, so there’s no need to bring the strongest character although it can’t hurt.

What is Superfluid used for?

Nexon

Superfluid is an extremely useful resource in The First Descendant and is used in multiple research recipes, but in relatively large amounts, so make sure you get a lot while you’re in Sterile Land.

All recipes including Superfluid have been listed below so you know what you’re saving up for:

Article continues after ad

Blue Beetle Polymer Syncytium : 143 Superfluid

: 143 Superfluid Divine Punishment Polymer Syncytium : 143 Superfluid

: 143 Superfluid King’s Guard Lance Nano Tube : 143 Superfluid

: 143 Superfluid Lepic Stabilizer : 571 Superfluid

: 571 Superfluid Nazeistra’s Devotion Nano Tube : 62 Superfluid

: 62 Superfluid Restored Relic Nano Tube : 143 Superfluid

: 143 Superfluid Smithereens Polymer Syncytium : 143 Superfluid

: 143 Superfluid The Final Masterpiece Nano Tube : 143 Superfluid

: 143 Superfluid Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer : 1,285 Superfluid

: 1,285 Superfluid Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst : 1,285 Superfluid

: 1,285 Superfluid Valby Enhanced Cells : 442 Superfluid

: 442 Superfluid Viessa Spiral Catalyst : 571 Superfluid

: 571 Superfluid Wave of Light Synthetic Fiber: 143 Superfluid

So, those are all the available recipes containing Superfluid. It’s worth noting there are other resources that need to go into these recipes, but you’ll want to search for the Superfluid first.

Article continues after ad

While heading into Sterile Land, be sure to stock up on some great weapons like Nazeistra’s Devotion, Wave of Light, or Clairvoyance. Alternatively, check out our best builds for Blair, Freyna, Gley, or Jayber to ensure you’re at your strongest.