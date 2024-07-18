Fans amazed The First Descendants patch is “actually listening to community feedback”

Nexon’s latest patch for The First Descendant delivers several game fixes that stunned and impressed the community, proving that developer Nexon is listening to players.

When The First Descendant launched, it didn’t exactly win any awards for player satisfaction.

It had a solid player count, but the grind for Void Shard fragments was brutal, taking up more time than many wanted to dedicate. Players were clocking in three-digit hours to get the best characters and the “Generally Unfavorable” Metacritic score wasn’t doing Nexon’s online shooter any favors.

Nexon also has a difficult history when it comes to player relations. Earlier this year, the company was fined $9 million for misleading microtransactions in their game MapleStory.

Thankfully, Hotfix 1.0.3 addresses a number of issues the community has raised, including fixes like upping the visibility of Void Shards and increasing their drop rates from certain missions. The patch also includes a slew of other changes that the community has been asking for since day one.

Players seem to be genuinely shocked by the positive fixes. In a Reddit thread, one player asked, “Why can’t the whole gaming industry be more like this?”

This sentiment was echoed by another player, who said “Transparency and actually listening to the community’s feedback and acting upon it on a reasonable timeline is something that is absolutely lacking from other companies.”

Another player viewed this as a sign of The First Descendant’s future, saying “I feel like Nexon wants to make TFD their own Destiny-like franchise.” That led a different user to add, “So they’re taking their customers’ complaints very seriously to keep us coming back.”

The First Descendant might just be taking steps to try and reach the lofty heights of a franchise like Destiny. Not only does it have the backing of its player base, but it also has a nod of approval from Twitch streamer Asmongold, who says its microtransactions are actually good