Rise of the Ronin pre-load date and size on PlayStation 5

Rise of the Ronin is an upcoming open-world Samurai game by Team Ninja. Here is what you need to know about the pre-load date and size for the title on PlayStation 5.

Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja’s next big installment, will be released worldwide on March 22, 2024. The hype surrounding this game is massive since players have had very good experiences with Nioh and Nioh 2, two highly successful titles by the same studio.

As such, it is natural players would want to know about pre-loading the game so that they can get ready ahead of its release. This game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, which means the other platforms (PC and Xbox) are out of the picture here.

Team Ninja Rise of the Ronin pre-load is available

How big is Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 5

Rise of the Ronin is 96 GB on PlayStation 5. The size is quite substantial and understable as well considering it is an open-world title. Therefore, you need to make sure you have enough space and it may be worth uninstalling some other games.

Can you pre-load Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 5?

Yes, you can pre-load Rise of the Ronin on PlayStation 5. The pre-load began on March 19, 2024, four days before its release date on March 22, 2024. If you want to pre-load it, you will have to pre-order the game.

This is beneficial since pre-ordering will reward you with some additional bonuses. If you are looking to learn about the rewards, you can check out our guide for editions and pre-order bonuses for Rise of the Ronin.

