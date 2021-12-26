Ghostwire Tokyo: Release date, platforms, trailers

Ghostwire Tokyo transports players into a tormented Tokyo haunted by Yokai and steeped in Japanese tradition, so for those shinigami hoping to slay some demons, here’s its release date, platforms and trailers.

Bethesda’s upcoming title, Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to be the perfect blend of Japanese folklore and Cyberpunk 2077’s vibrant yet violent vistas.

Set in the moonlight streets of a parallel Tokyo that has been overrun by fearsome spirits and demonic entities, your character is the lone hero that will bring the creature behind these machinations to justice.

Looking to channel your inner shinigami and reap some mischievous souls? Here’s everything we know about Ghostwire: Tokyo, including its release date, trailers, and platforms.

Advertisement

Contents

Ghostwire Tokyo release date

While Ghostwire Tokyo is set to drop in spring, 2022, there’s no confirmed release date yet. As soon as further details emerge from the shadows, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.

Ghostwire Tokyo platforms

Despite Xbox Game Studios’ acquisition of Bethesda Softworks, Ghostwire Tokyo will remain a Windows and PlayStation exclusive at launch. It will, however, only be available to PlayStation 5 owners.

Read More: The 10 best games of 2021

However, Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, revealed to Bloomberg that the game will be coming to Xbox a year after its release.

Ghostwire Tokyo trailers

E3 2019 Trailer

As a busy day in Tokyo comes to a close, all of the city’s residents simply vanish in the blink of an eye, leaving one man to take down the perils that haunt this once-proud city.

Advertisement

Oh, and there’s a Shiba Inu, and yes, you can pet them.

Hannya Trailer

Transported to a terrifyingly twisted Tokyo where Yokai stalk the streets, your character is the unfortunate hero in a world dominated by demons. Utilizing a whole host of elemental-inspired skills, you’re tasked with fighting your way through the hordes to meet their mysterious maker.

Gameplay

In the Hannya trailer, we see the player character bending nature to his will. Attacking foes head-on using different combinations of elemental spells, these creatures won’t know what hit them.

As you defeat demons, their cores will be revealed. From here, you can perform a series of martial arts-inspired takedowns to rid Tokyo of these pesky Yokai once and for all.

Advertisement

So that’s everything we know about Ghostwire Tokyo: from its release date to its gameplay and trailers. Need something new to play in the meantime? Check out our list of game release hubs:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Diablo 4 | Overwatch 2